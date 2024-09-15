Folks, by “accident”, I came across a kind of “diary” of an Russian American ex-thug. What these Russians have thought about Putin and their Russian society do not surprise me at al. What “surprises” me (if not “shocks”) is their level of blindness on the prominent destructive existence of a large “mischief of chosen rats” in their society.

These “poor” Russians did not bother to read ““Two Hundred Years Together” by their late great Author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. These Russians have even ignored or rather chosen NOT to know about all the thing that have been happening since Maidan!

Putin and almost entire current Russian ruling class are either deeply Koshered or Jewish themselves! The same is true in Ukraine. So is the whole Western world. It’s no secret. It’s all in the open! The Jews have been bragging about this!

I don’t want to repeat myself…but I said long time a go that the Slavs were fucked all over again by the Jews… And this time from very deep within (Yelsin & Putin) Russia and Russians themselves .

Ever since I witnessed the Jewed West dumbed its beloved cold-war era anti-communist hero Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn for he wrote “Two Hundred Years Together,” I realized that the West had fallen completely! But at that time, like many Russians proper, I was unable to spot Putin hence I DID NOT smell the stench of chosen rats on Putin until… I began noticing ”Putin just turns stupid every time after meeting with the Jews!”.. And the rest is … Russia-today where, just like in the West, the Jews have been in control and are well protected above all citizens!

Anyone still remember “The Saker?” Poor Saker, he made a fool of himself by believing and devoting to Putin’s ostensible Russian nationalism with such powerful “hopium” and“cognitive dissonance!” You and I do know for a fact that the “poor” Saker is NOT alone in this! Scott Ritter has been walking the Saker’s shoes ever since he came back on world stage!

In the Jewish-A, the jewish clown has been playing the same game “nationalism-with- the-Jews-above-all” in short “Jewish first ideology!”

I don’t know what to say anymore. Just sigh heavily!

Please take a minute or two to read this old post:

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2015/12/26/nga-putin-va-moi-quan-he-bo-buoc-voi-do-thai-nhu-cac-xa-hoi-au-my-uc-dang-la-nan-nhan/

(Side Note: Since then I slowed down and stopped writing in Vietnamese. I smelt the real danger was getting larger and bigger. That I decided to put my thought in English… you folks already know the reason!)

Original Source in Russian

Diary

Ivan Muromtsev, Vasily Kurganov and others about Putin

I looked through Vasily Kurganov's e-mail newsletter kurgan57@mail.ru, here is Ivan Murrmtsev's text from August 16, 2024:



Russia does not need to be threatened with nuclear weapons. Firstly, the Russian Federation has drawn so many red lines, which it then crossed itself, that no one here in the West believes that the Russian leadership has the courage to press the button.



I live in America, I served here in the Army, and I had to work in the secret services, and I saw the reaction to all this:



If people are allowed to burn with impunity in Odessa, (can you imagine that somewhere in Mexico a gang of degenerates would drive 50 Americans into a building, throw Molotov cocktails at it, burn them alive, and then finish off those who tried to escape on the sidewalks? Yes, we would invade on the 2nd day and bomb the hell out of Mexico City!). And you swallowed it. We scratched our heads.



Then the Turks shot down your plane in Syria. You swallowed again. We scratched our heads again, but some politicians cautiously said that the Turks were great.



Then you allowed the 8-year murder of your fellow citizens, and did not strike a single blow in retaliation, even against Kiev. Not to mention hitting Brussels or Los Angeles.



But an Act of War was carried out against you in 2014. Unconventional warfare. A coup d'etat in the cradle of Russian civilization is an Act of War.



Eight years later, you started a war and screwed up again by signing Istanbul.



Having seized a bridgehead near Kiev, you had to step up your efforts, storm the capital, eliminate Zelensky and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, just like we did in Iraq. We did not allow Hussein to walk around Baghdad, Tikrit, or Basra and receive politicians from the League of Arab States.



The first strike on Hussein's palace was carried out 2 minutes after the expiration of Bush's ultimatum. They failed to kill him immediately, they drove him into the basement, from where our special forces got him 6 months later.



An empire must be able to destroy its enemies, otherwise it is not an empire.



Your cowardly president whines how it is possible to kill statesmen (Hussein, Gaddafi, Suleimani). It is possible. It is necessary.



You started the war as degenerates, suffered the first losses and retreated from Kiev.



Can you imagine that we would have entered Iraq and begun the assault on Baghdad, suddenly stopped, showed a "gesture of goodwill" and sent a delegation to Amman to negotiate with Saddam Hussein?



Throughout the conflict, you demonstrated cowardice, indecisiveness and weak leadership, nullifying the results of your infantry, which bravely fights in close contact battles, which we never dreamed of in Iraq or Afghanistan.



After that, your assets were frozen, your flagship cruiser Moskva was sunk, the Crimean Bridge was blown up, and the Nord Streams were blown up, thereby nullifying the multi-billion dollar investments of your taxpayers in this project.



Instead of sinking a NATO destroyer, blowing up the London or Brooklyn Bridge, nationalizing or seizing our assets by force, or carrying out sabotage in NATO countries, you continue to cowardly express "concerns" to the UN and beg for negotiations.



During this time, we sent thousands of MANPADS and ATGMs to Ukraine, which burned your tank crews and shot down dozens of your helicopters.



Personally, I think that if you had shot down several of our helicopters in the Middle East in retaliation, the arms supplies would have stopped immediately, since no one here wants to fight Russia, and the political party that unleashed such a war would have been buried forever. But you apparently like to watch your soldiers burn in tanks. We don't understand this.



As a result, all the professionals here have the unambiguous impression that Russians can be killed with impunity. This is already called a "pattern of behavior" - there will be no response. Therefore, no one here is afraid of your threats about nuclear weapons.



If you don't have the character to take a captured MANPADS, shoot down a NATO plane or helicopter in Africa and kill 20 people, then who can believe that you have the character to use nuclear weapons and kill hundreds of thousands, if not millions?"



The Russian army is capable of winning a war in a month, but Russia's army will not be allowed to win.



1. There is a fairly simple and absolutely sure way to win a war. I have seen dozens of experts describe the method of victory, and their arguments are cast iron. Only publicists who are trying to excuse their superiors object to them, and even then with absolutely delusional arguments.



The method of victory is to demolish all the bridges on the Dnieper.



A million-strong enemy group on the left bank is thus deprived of all logistics. Literally in a few weeks it will be left without ammunition, fuel and lubricants - without everything. And the Ukrainian neo-Nazis will be forced to run to the right bank. And the entire left bank is ours. And this is already a victory in fact. All that

remains is to take Nikolaev, Odessa, And that's all for Ukraine. Left without access to the sea the stub is not viable.



There are less than twenty bridge crossings on the Dnieper. Less than ten of them are railway crossings, the most harmful for our army. But Russia has the means to deliver the necessary tons of explosives for these bridges. There would be desire and political will.



And remember the old film "On the Tiger's Trail"? During the Great Patriotic War, small partisan detachments destroyed bridges by the dozens. And now they have come up with an order of magnitude more ways to destroy bridge crossings.



Sorry, but the tightly guarded Crimean Bridge was blown up. Do you really think that Russia doesn't have such specialists? And the Dnieper bridges aren't guarded that much. It's all about political will. It's necessary for "Artillerymen, Stalin has given the order!" And in a month - Victory!



Even the philosophers of Ancient Greece came up with a rule: it is impossible to solve private problems without solving the general problem.



Russia in fact belongs to the oligarchs, and the government only serves their interests. Therefore, the Russian army is tied hand and foot by the oligarchs and officials. The influence of the oligarchs on the generals explains the oddities of the ongoing war. After all, the oligarchs hold a controlling stake in Russian property. It was the oligarchs, with the help of officials, who drew red lines on the map of Ukraine, beyond which the military was ordered not to go. Here we fight, and there we don't fight.



The Russian army is forced to wage a murky oligarchic war, which was given the fair image of a struggle for the liberation of Donbass and part of Novorossiya. Don't touch the oil pipelines, don't even go near the gas pipelines, don't go near the bridges, hit the critical infrastructure, but not critically! And how much war can you achieve like that?



Victory is unacceptable for Russian oligarchs. A significant part of Russia's top officials don't need it either. Some of Russia's governors, generals and top officials are shareholders of monopolies, so they are also not interested in victory. After all, this is the end of oil and gas transit, the end of profits from trade. There will be no Victory



as a result



. And victory is not included in the goals of the war. The government openly dreams of Minsk-3. Yes, the people of Russia don't need any peace treaty, and for the border territories from Belgorod to Crimea, Minsk-3 is a disaster, but you can't really go against the oligarchs in Russia.



The oligarchs need a preserved Ukraine. They need Minsk-3, which will be a defeat for Russia, but which, with the help of hurray-patriots and television, can be passed off as a draw, as a vulgar but saving peace treaty.



The crooked squiggles of war that we are seeing are the work of the authorities to protect the interests of the Russian oligarchy.

So there will be no attacks on bridges. The oligarchs will not allow victory.



And the Supreme, Victory and the people of Russia have found themselves in the role of postman Pechkin, a parcel and a boy. Postman Pechkin has a parcel for your boy, but he will not give it to you.

--

Ivan Muromtsev Evstifeev Sergey Alekseevich, Moscow, +7 916 816 8525,



seems to subscribe to these more or less sound arguments. And Vasily Kurganov himself sent out his rhymed response to what is happening in Putin's Russian Federation on September 7, 2024:

The fifth column

Has grown old, the usurper-false messiah raves about the immortality of the gods, Impoverished Russia longs to cripple its internal enemies .

It hates Putin's fifth column with all its soul , Mentally smashes the head of the liar ruler against a reinforced concrete column.

Having driven Russia into huge debt, Having taken away all its privileges, Having gorged itself on sturgeon, the enemies Dance and laugh until they hiccup.

Having given Russia bootleg vodka to drink, Having brazenly pocketed its wealth, The thieving scum warms its bones In a bathhouse made of relict cedar.

Using the methods of punks, Stealing 4 trillion a day, The fifth column basely Destroys the country's economy .

Having deprived the village of electricity And closed thousands of factories, It multiplies sorrows and evil, Singing the praises of the ruling freaks. Its headquarters are in the Kremlin, It is ruled by two pygmies,

Having become a stranger in its own land, Russia is languishing, without shelter. The country groans, exhausted, The fanatics make fun of it,

Having lost its friends, it wanders, Seeing Guinea ahead of itself. Vile enemies, having sold uranium For nothing to the United States, Sawed the Buran into pieces, Trained the children to swear.

Having destitute the working people in an instant, Having skillfully appeased the false messiah, The villains are waiting in fear, When the heroes will stand up for Russia.

Vasily Kurganov Kuzbass, November 2019

Original Source in Russian