Folks, I don’t know about you or ordinary Muslim/Arab people, but these so-called Muslim/Arab “leaders” make me sick! Whenever I hear their names, see their faces, I feel nausea, disgusted!
They punish and kill their own people without mercy, but would never dare to fight the Jews in a real stand-up fight! Except Hamas and the Houthis!
Palestinians have been being genocided … children, babies have been being bombed into pieces and being starved to death as every single minute passes! And these so-called Muslim/Arab leaders just keep shaking hands, talking rubbish for a cheap propaganda photo-op.
What a bunch of fucking retarded cowards and hypocrites!
Ansarallah is sounding more and more like you every week my friend. Especially here
https://rumble.com/v6ytzju-yemens-ansarullah-leader-abdul-malik-al-houthis-speech-english-sep-11-2025.html