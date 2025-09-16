Folks, I don’t know about you or ordinary Muslim/Arab people, but these so-called Muslim/Arab “leaders” make me sick! Whenever I hear their names, see their faces, I feel nausea, disgusted!

They punish and kill their own people without mercy, but would never dare to fight the Jews in a real stand-up fight! Except Hamas and the Houthis!

Palestinians have been being genocided … children, babies have been being bombed into pieces and being starved to death as every single minute passes! And these so-called Muslim/Arab leaders just keep shaking hands, talking rubbish for a cheap propaganda photo-op.

What a bunch of fucking retarded cowards and hypocrites!