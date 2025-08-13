PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheTaoOfAnarchy's avatar
TheTaoOfAnarchy
22m

-----BEGIN PGP MESSAGE-----

hQIMAzCWg22gFPMDAQ/+ObmWD/bXb8rceqvOzrazLDbDvGHmHvam/jhgrzihcy3u

xjHWxiZQ3BapkAelcaKFEx0MXhcas0c3SgWvYZIwMaiEDdUJy0YaiuKjAX6Q6d2M

O34sajsLoju96w/OrZZVUH6qJdQzwAmnZ5MGiA57O/NoRTNT8eBMac2Q5jzHJ2/c

ONZK4tItuTDazfgLtKcx2nhf1rL0dJ+GALZb6oK7xDKbIKZS+fYj8DikBnL0ICCy

rfWScV/3YQ/3D6NW5WeeC13QJH/6oG9sDNEXG3LUClXksjWLAtITwyvzsEj+WtZY

SffP/NvcCRQioc8mSF+Wgp1gmCcN26iWiM5w/hIMTPZNXeea+wo5IigdKUj9noLJ

OJ7ZjQZyAujzuiR02tXD3StxxMicwEOqm+gBSKAjMqYWdlWUZjCAzgvFJFGrK9vq

vZzbMDljFdXY5NFvi0aUMv51aD6p7U1rUUzGoF0DNZeeH94Md5gGHnhtvRxovxt7

4ACd+977TSaVnb6NW1C0OiJKu4K/KVuq0cEmXMKr59ueUV8RIvKbK0jmR3iAR5gz

tNk1cQgXjSaihru2uGXm5gWzFNKTLKnrzZk6CN+AwMNRq9GmcGHmu/fRk79VE3pz

00AObmx6XV5XkZG8k8iZAF+kIbKbFUZWywX6TdYYNSXXW+T7fTnYXtW1U9GrWBXS

6gHsYMsSjj1hdy2MqJbviJ8ihTWuik1hQKjlF+Oaj/1YLg+3TPmL8WevMKJR09Or

kwUw3ul0rqexutbpqvbV8oY8+ek9vrLqWFTEdR9/KKr4RwiUr1Sn3i02iNr7J9pe

WrTtdWUbVCGDNvO45c/Y2kaLo/1N7IQYSSoRSjasx6TSG+r0VR/J38F9GSOzerTe

vViWjsOfiEto6cRI8yEWHTNHvXcr9l2WKTS3qtZGmZRIHEI5e/tXGn2QdwDVIpBQ

//BVTboQM/mi9G31hBif5Y2HrOCG01sXxiTJayrKusMAcH2Qg2gEJDnbXrV3b1hJ

AavOC0AztdFKzdR2LXW8RAEyrPbn9mfHweBgtxi/GywR4/XzwIqOJsaECGcqVnC1

Dy2q2Pa8YjVhGt2ebArGN7SMDq3BCpsA4kTfBP3O2s5IQfYGaSaw4Ia5ADD0NgqX

0ju0JiNlNGahuEefo5PvAf29XF25JoTUwqU8cNGc8XLj65jvYvobSK4cA7KGbXMJ

pWYYbOWtw+0e3qQfbc6CMncWslHR44aHdYs3AMTIhjk2e30xN27bKSKD4e+yshm4

x8dvFrAiXWzQkovQDXZ1mY29gdHo58LrLEvnJQWk+u8mUDaoTHjBxLcxPL6EBO7D

0mnbm5Wxaa103lor0Hr2jl2fkL26SlHlQN3VLLgl/W6Ssc4KFsWGyXqi8eTh4Tz+

GONwyAWLylilFK58Ykhg8GP56TVrc7afB6B5S1KPHUVA/KFItlmrsbcvCJK7Srka

7MCYWv2sXFe4N2KAlx8b2l3FAosoksBlLf5xl6YKkb+my/r5OFif0XpnKliCAqLb

9nBU+buvEVimK8oY5RROLDDP2AOdYyOSDJpARMNNYwVF1ZTYaRqdeVeDdMlIOfP4

YyT35OA0I4qrI3mHBf8H3FLBG0KcXorxRr8PIKO0XVL3zyScRDZQnrbv646ctyaC

4FxFT0RPpcIFqbbtRKebaMznUn5Gds5dZ7ShSmDKfwmoCI8h7Y69fol0ppY4HR6Y

jwtEXmYFfbuPTfzC1nIJ3WUE3/dlIUEL461B75ouzfZo1fAoX/AQVYtIC1Y/w5vJ

xw/N6VNIs3ST0CfKTAFznLRog7egxgMmZQJgwM/lsD+I9OvbQGIlpiVVsc5FiNXM

wIjhTLCkCTIEkqRmnoQbu9Hf0fcTOSWQgMHjlSzqg7ZgnV9+sO9NMKCWVbKOAx0q

4EX17KrPISfEu9GS1Do2HziCbH1PEkQ5Ej1MxW1m7EMqZw50aJKAvpc/y3qHqCYV

fmTWUCIDKSbWH0gcXD2d2+caL3Li0U59stK64ZW7Xsj+F6R9ClLmLkVJY9NqmR5E

nDst05vdWRxyF7twNuR2u5axf59fUT36ZajiN2/cjwxECk/gf+DnPHhhO8nQPjFW

qsiO3V4RwCEGbwLREngC0ITlskeNy7pLifPfszFXrlFj91AjyrcdOkYQevHoJXbq

7jJsGkJ7+raVzrXmhISOOYRUPh16OWPePFB+eprKLitGDkZzChJlTeZDa8L9gsRC

qLM/BKyxU/YuPmXDJB3ne04jhA7ol03uLiA+UoMMzdzd8mTvBJSZ4Bd6i0p15XGi

JHFjaB8R2K5haphmytfawRC+LMm8AQSUPhpEkLjABnywlLcIWB6Dp6y8LuHcEKsn

wFJBAw4rb/bVo+ttlthCuynIX+/N9ZUS61k3weIAV596kmLVfcwyyJorq9E4tW3B

KFRFYW8I7N/oSWpMCb17baYS7g0xtP+HKe2zDskw+R6MlNnlwGadBy5sTsavjO92

IZfbZrGtPvfdHECWbluqvcPfCSNyYyUNvdneUsUPE2mbWoqLHicKaRWQOqb0dzKw

AcqdmENCQDxg4JEM3k31W65RzyzQ4Bk+pAfsE63jMgfp97Ryt8UUjVoeoUmTFPPO

nc7ifFRIdgQ45mf3nyui9W85AEJJ8qZf4bVybLMwM8zn5oKfH7nE9kMi7PtCyPjl

L+fPXScxYUAPfhSCAczV3rHWe00YfjaKEf6+uCmTqTdZqqY/bhq0+QMOSLJT0A/V

Wt1PFnyIGSPzFXVHQs8OfsD6vFkbvvFocIPPbDUByzxbuozXYUae4g/+fNJUoh3t

EfbOTJkqpFmAkzMOuOcJ+HF63OUSj4UW3ScQnI6yxfWMSJJmumUQXUCroyg=

=A9Le

-----END PGP MESSAGE-----

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 PhiQuyenChinh (TheTaoOfAnarchy)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture