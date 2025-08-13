Whitney Web shows people all the evidences, proofs in details. Yes, they all are who they are and what they are.
-How would these worst of the worst of humanity always end up on top and rule the rest of humanity?
-What Étienne de La Boétie (1530 –1563) tried to tell humanity in his “Discourse on Voluntary Servitude?” Have you tried to read what his points were?
-What Pierre-Joseph Proudhon (1809 –1865) tried to explain and warn humanity?
-Have you tried to understand what his ideas and suggestions were?
Why has such absurdity been prolonging for thousands of years eversince without end insight despite such destructive bloody absurdity?
Why the Rest of humanity espcially all the “intelligent smart people” just keep putting up with such destructive absurdity ever since it was established with lies and deception?
In the case of the European West, how did such a small cowardly unintelligent but evilly cunning small group of people despised by European end up successfully controlling the whole Western world?
Why have the people of the West been unable to do anything about this Jewish control despite knowing everything about these Jews? What is missing or misunderstood? What has prevented them from fighting back to libertate themselves from these Jewish control?
Last but not least! Why do Abrahamic believers fear and respect these Jews despite these Jews consider all of them sub-human Goyim who were created by Yahweh to serve the Jews?
I don’t fear these Jews and their minions! As a matter of fact these Jews and their minions fear me! That’s why they have tried many tricks to intimidate me! I despise them!
I am not antisemite nonsense. But I AM ANTI-JEWISHNESS! These Jews and their minions have known this fact very well for years!
-----BEGIN PGP MESSAGE-----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=A9Le
-----END PGP MESSAGE-----