As I said Kim is just an average journalist. She has a “degree in philosophy” but employs the same “forked” argument that most of ignorant people use, particularity religious people. I call this “forked tongue” argument. The argument that statistt authority uses all the time to crush anyone who opposes them. The good thing or quality Kim possesses is she keeps her humanity close to her heart with an open mind to learn and respecting evidences. I guess that’s why sometimes she’s done a great journalism that other big-shot journalists are unable or would not dare to.

Here is how “forked tongue” argument looks like:

1- Do you agree with the validity and logic of “presumed innocent?” You do know and understand why, right?

- Simply because “being guilty” is an action committed from non-existence- from natural non existent status. Therefore if “innocence,” a nothing-happen-status, is not “by default,” then everyone can make up anything to accuse anyone - and the accused will have to bear the burden to prove the “existence of non-existent action” – a natural-state-of- innocence, in endless exhaustion instead of the accuser(s) who are, in this situation, free to fabricate anything they can think of one after the other!

2- Just like religions, God and demons can be anything of any type of deities or/and monsters with any different and/or contradictory characteristics that one can imagine. Such “variety” of God and demons depends on different "believers". For example, a XYZ God and/or demons with ten heads, thousand hands, legs etc…exist by default of “possibility” until absolutely proven otherwise!

Thus, God and Demons existence is “by default” of possibility until be proven with absolute evidences of their non-existence!

3- And like viruses, "scientists" can make up, fabricate any "viruses" with different shapes and sizes and characteristics they can imagine- and the burden of proof lies on those who never see any evidence of such “existences” to prove the evidences of their non-existence!

Logically, how can one prove or find "evidences" of a non-existent thing/being? In this case a unicorn?

You see folks, I lived half of my life under dictatorship and communist regime in which “guilty” being by default of possibility. The rationale is there is a possibilty of everyone can commit a crime or be reactionary against the Party and the People! Therefor one is guilty by default of such possibility until proven otherwise!

Do you know or realize that under statism everyone is a suspect or guilty?

Do you know why government wants to know everything about you but hides everything from you?

Logically, I would think non-existence is “by default” until proven with evidences of any existence. And the burden of proof lies on the one who accuses or claims such “thing” exists.

Well, I know I know we are living in the statist social engineered world for thousands of years!

As always, the last word is yours, folks.