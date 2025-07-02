Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThere Is No Fake or True Government! Thugs Are Thugs! Stupid!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThere Is No Fake or True Government! Thugs Are Thugs! Stupid!TheTaoOfAnarchyJul 02, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThere Is No Fake or True Government! Thugs Are Thugs! Stupid!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareShare this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThere Is No Fake or True Government! Thugs Are Thugs! Stupid!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Children are not solution oriented. Adults are.
Are you folks?
Children believe. Adults seek to know.
Do you folks seek to know or do you filter your "knowlewdge" through your beliefs before "believing" what you spout and internalize as real?
ADULTS DO NOT BELIEVE ANYTHING FOR ANY REASON. WE KNOW WHAT CHILDREN DO WITHOUT PRETENSE AS WE KNOW WHAT YOU ALL ARE DOING WITH PRETENSE. ITS CALLED PRETENDING AND ALL CHILDREN WILL CLAIM THAT THEY ARE PRETENDING OPENLY BECAUSE NO REASON EXISTS FOR CHRONOLOGICAL CHILDREN TO CON THEMSELVES OR OTHERS THAT THEIR PRETENDING IS REAL! ALL OF YOU 5 WATT LOW LIFES MAKE THE CLAIM THAT YOUR BELIEFS ALIGN WITH, ARE JUST AS REAL AND JUST AS WORTHY OF YOUR ENERGY AS REALITY IS!
YOUR BELIEFS ARE MONEY IS INERT, GOVERNMENT IS REQUIRED, THERE ARE GOOD JEWS, CITIZENSHIP IS NOT A CAPITOL CRIMINALITY, YOUR RERSPONSIBILITY ENDS AT YOUR FOUL NOSES AND BY FAR THE WORST BELIEF THAT ELIMINATES ALL ADULTHOOD IS YOUR INSANITY THAT A SKY DADDY EXISTS TO DO OUR DUTY FOR US!
All I read, hear and can take from all is no more than brat entitled children bleating at their parents. YOUR FUCKING PARENS PATRIAE NOT ONE OF YOU ARE WILLING TO LIVE WITHOUT! YOU VOLUNTARY IGNORAMUSES ACTUALLY BELIEVE YOU WILL DIE WITHOUT "THE JEW" AS YOUR DADDIES AND MOMMIES!
THIS AS YOU BEG YOUR MOMMIES "the jew" TO BARE HER TIT (commerce) TO YOU SO YOU CAN FEED!
Stu is the same, actually worse as he is accruing God using his complaining as a FUCKING PRODUCT FOR YOU TO PURCHASE!
YOU'RE ALL PRODUCTS, HERD MEMBERS AND OUR ANSWER TO "THE JEW" IS AS WANTED BY ANY OF YOU AS ADULTHOOD IS!
You KNOW what our Duty is and YOU will never engage in it because you're all exactly as your Masters, your creators of the God you all venerate above life itself knows you to be!
"Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
You all "believe" you're not in Love with killing innocents yet you ALL FEED THIS WITHOUT A SINGLE REASON OTHER THAN SLOTH AND A LAZINESS THAT IN ITSELF IS A CAPITOL CRIMINALITY!
Are you "safe, secure and well blanketed" by your insurances?
Are you "safe, secure and well blanketed" by your bank account?
Are you "safe, secure and well blanketed" by your pensions, social security?
Are you "safe, secure and well blanketed" by your obedience to written law?
Are you "safe, secure and well blanketed" by your belief that a sky Daddy exists and is going to "bring you home" so YOU NEVER HAVE TO GROW UP?
Are you "safe, secure and well blanketed" by being the ignorant herd members your lives limit you to?
No Adult seeks to be safe, secure and well blanketed BY ANYTHING BUT OUR OWN EFFORT! OUR OWN CONSTANTLY ENLARGING BODY OF KNOWLEDGE! OUR OWN ENDLESSLY BUILDING TALENTS AND SKILLS! AS YOU VILE "literal excrement's of animals" DEMAND "THE JEW" DO ALL FOR YOU INCLUDING YOUR DUTY TO KILL OUTLAWS ON SIGHT!
All any of you have in response is "well have YOU killed any of "the jew", etc, correct? Perhaps an ad hominim is indicated as your response?
CERTAINLY NO ADULT RESPONSE CAN BE FORTHCOMING FROM ANYONE READING THIS?
Since I am among the I'm guessing roughly 10000 Adults alive on Earth at this point in time.