Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThere Is No Excuse For Being Naive, Incompetent, Stupid, and CowardlyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThere Is No Excuse For Being Naive, Incompetent, Stupid, and CowardlyTheTaoOfAnarchyJul 16, 20251Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThere Is No Excuse For Being Naive, Incompetent, Stupid, and CowardlyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareYou Cannot “fight” the reincarnated-Devil that is determined to exterminate you, your entire people by being Naive, Incompetent, Stupid, and Cowardly...and keep making excuses one after another! 1Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThere Is No Excuse For Being Naive, Incompetent, Stupid, and CowardlyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share