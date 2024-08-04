Folks, right now, I am not sure I live in the same planet with many others. I have realized that I have been living and facing a world that is much worse than the fictional “bizarro world” where:
"Us do opposite of all Earthly things! Us hate beauty! Us love ugliness! Is big crime to make anything perfect on Bizarro World!"
But first let me give just a half of a cent of mine in the murder of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Bear in my that I DO NOT trust and believe any news any explanation any new finding of any investigation from any government and any MSM. Be it Iran or chosen rats or the East and West etc… I just want to use their own “info” to show you how contemptuous they have treated the people and how gullible and insouciant the masses are.
Today, Tehran told the world that Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a “short-range projectile” and “the projectile was launched from an area outside the late Hamas leader’s residence.” That was it!
Now, at the beginning it was said that it was “an air-strike with a guided missile” presumably from a jet somewhere outside far away from Iran. Then some chosen rats leaked to the American rats, the NYT, that it was a bomb that had been planted right inside his apartment two months before (suggesting inside job). Now the IRGC made a “balanced” size and location of the murderer and its weapon… It was not a big guided missile from far away, not a small explosive placed right inside the apartment… But just a short-range missile somewhere in between outside Iran and the victim’s apartment! Still not exactly where, what, who..and how!
In all cases, it shows that Iran security system is just a joke as it has been always since 1979. I lost count seriously! The “incompetence” contrasting/highlighting “the enemy within” is so obvious!
Just like in the Jewish-A. The chosen rats clown own team staged his own “assassination” in order to tell the dumbshit seppo Christians that the Jewish clown is their “savior” who is “ordained/saved” by God. Look at this footage:
Everyone behind the bullshitting clown, the attendees and the SS agents must have seen that “shooter!” I even dare suggest that the Chosen rats’ clown himself must have spotted his “god sent shooter” (at 02’ and then 09”.. best see it in slow motion the Maga clown spotted him at 17-18’ when the shooter crouched down disappeared from view and the MAGA clown spotted him at 32’ when the “shooter” reappeared in full ) and the clown just turned away and ignored him. For fuck sake, the “shooter” did not even try to hide himself! Folks, You tell me your story, your excuse, your explanation… or whatever…I have a 100K bag of salt right here!
As I said it is all gaslighting and circus. They know the masses would swallow everything. And once the sheeple swallowed the shit from government/MSM they would never spit it out.
Now come back to our worse-than-the-bizarro world. This is the fictional Bizarro World: "Us do opposite of all Earthly things! Us hate beauty! Us love ugliness! Is big crime to make anything perfect on Bizarro World!"
But in our real world, thieves, liars, especially terrorists are well rewarded and well protected. Just look at the USA and the chosen rats!
Morons, clowns, and criminals are “leaders!” Look at ALL governments around the world!
Good people, honest people, people who care about their fellow human beings, people who have compassion, people who speak truth, expose crimes… all are persecuted, ridiculed, and punished and even murdered in various ways… not just only by government but by the very people they try to help!
We live in the world where a genocide has been committed, reported globally in real-time not only by the victims, brave, courage journalists but by the self-confess criminals themselves. But no one tries to stop except the victims themselves and some real friends such as the Houthis. Whereas the genocidal criminals have been well funded, protected, and defended by the so-called christian, civilized, and free world!
Those people who support and speak for the victims of the genocide have been intimidated, attacked, and punished.
We are living in and facing a world where the the Yahweh chosen rats have screwing up everyone through their own government power… but everyone has turned to hate and fight one another instead of their common enemy!
We are facing a world where its human people have become zombie like which has no brain at all. After being lied to, deceived, injured, and culled by the Covid Clotshot…and even being informed with scientific evidences by many medical doctors, medical scientist about the non-existence of viruses and the scam of dangerous so-called vaccination… the masses keep wearing muzzles and queuing to get “shots!”
Anyway, Last but not least folks!
Here is my serious gut feeling prediction: that the Jewish-A will have the first ever female clown-in-chief or Clowness in Chief in 2025. And the Jewish controlled cabal will use the useful idiot MAGA Jewish clown to stir up chaos and division in the USA and the West by throwing him under the bus or even whack him at the end. He will perfectly serve the chosen rats cabal as dead body! Divide to conquer and rule!
That’s all folks. The last word is yours as always.
Please internalize* this; Our right lies in force. The word RIGHT is an abstract thought and proves nothing. I find a new right...to attack by the right of the strong, to reconstruct all existing institutions, and to become the sovereign lord of all those who left to us the Rights to their powers by laying them down to us in their liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
Might-force does not make Right but force does make reality. This truism is abandoned in all who are the "excrement's of animals**" rightly spoken of by Rothschild because of the cowardice, moral apathy and laziness which handing ones power to kill outlaws on sight is and must be manifested as.
When moral force (willingness and ability to kill outlaws along with the Head, Heart and Guts to know what constitutes an outlaw) is held individually we are Adults. We are Anarchic, Sovereigns without subjects, simple Adults. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrPBdLiqMb0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_GGCgFij3s
When one's power of force is handed to others in any form be that a government (which must be psychopathic since power corrupts) or the by far most insane belief system; religions, we are no more than voluntary herd animals and cannot rise to confront criminals. All that Adults are cannot be attained. I call these slothful criminals eternal children because these literal perverts refuse to even know-admit what constitutes criminality.
My previous post condemning all who believe instead of dealing directly with reality only as part and parcel of 'the jew" so to be targets when Adults finally rise and carry our our Duty is coming, inevitably. Those who believe in "loving enemies" so to remain cowardly docile and feckless thereby feeding the multi-creatured incarnation of evil I refer to as "the jew" are "the jew" as much as the Rothschild's are.
Our reality is clear, obvious and not open to interpretation. Reality is. All else held within is criminality.
There exists a Trinity perverted by "the jew" via religious cons to prevent cognition of so healthy dealing with our reality. That Trinity is the workings of Natural Law. Not common law which is a bastardization of Natural Law. Not statute law which is a bastardization of common law.
Natural Law cannot be written so is outside the purview (range of vision) of those who choose to be herd animals or "excrement's of animals". This is always a choice never without conscious knowledge***. It is the reality that being a herd animal is a choice is why all who believe are enemies and should and will be "put down" as rabid animals should be. For the same reason. They are sick and will and can only cause harm to healthy Adults. That this sickness is 100% voluntary makes believers far more deadly to moral living and infectious than mere rabid animals.
The reason Natural Law cannot be written is because of the Trinity I mentioned. This is the simple fact that Natural Law is that which in all situations aligns Adult Heads with Adult Hearts with Adult Guts. This manifests in each situation differently so no "rules of the road" as it were can be written down and followed. This is what scares the crap out of all eternal children, total personal responsibility taken and held NEVER handed to any others.
To put this point across do a thought experiment. What do you either believe or KNOW would be the result of "the rules of the road, written law" being abandoned replaced with Natural Interaction=Natural Law? Do you see chaos? Harm writ large? Here is the reality few can envision when 100% personal responsibility is demanded in just one small area of our daily interaction. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vzDDMzq7d0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBcz-Y8lqOg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vi0meiActlU
*internalize /ĭn-tûr′nə-līz″/
transitive verb
To make internal, personal, or subjective. To take in and make an integral part of one's attitudes or beliefs.
"had internalized the cultural values of the Poles after a year of living in Warsaw."
To incorporate within oneself.
Similar: internalise interiorize interiorise
The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition • More at Wordnik
**"Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
***All know perfectly well why ignorance of the law is not an excuse for crime. That truism is a devolvement of Natural Law's main tenet. That being "what one should know one does know".