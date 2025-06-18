Folks, IMHO, whatever the outcome, we, this humankind, have lost everything to Statism!
How can the fate and life of billions people is to be dictated and decided by a handful of self-serving psychopathic thugs? Yes it’s the reality enabled by Statism, th system of government thuggery power.
"How can the fate and life of billions people is to be dictated and decided by a handful of self-serving psychopathic thugs?"
The question is the answer! You cannot see this can you? YOU, ET AL HAVE FREELY HANDED TO "THE JEW" ALL YOU ARE AND ALL YOU ALLOW YOURSELVES TO EVEN THINK! "The jew" owns your very minds and you're all too addled with eternal childhood to even contemplate what constitutes Adulthood! NOT ONE OF YOU ARE CAPABLE OF EVEN TALKING ALONG ADULT LINES ONLY ALONG THE LINE OF BEING AND REMAINING HERD ANIMALS! I have not been challenged here at all because not one of you can think along Adult lines! Only "the jew" has "challenged" me here and then only to use the ad hominim then block me! You all know what I'm posting is correct and is the Adult in the room talking as you eternal children duck behind anything that keeps you from dealing with an Adult speaking how Adults speak!
The question is as a child asking "why are all my toys broken" as he hurls them against a wall.
HOW THE FUCK DO PSYCHOPATHS RULE? EASILY WHEN YOU, ET AL ARE NO MORE THAN THE EXCREMENT'S OF ANIMALS YOUR CHOSEN LIVES MAKE YOU! "Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
Is his claim getting through to you vile low life's who ALL DEMAND TO REMAIN DOCILE AS YOU'RE ALL BEING HERDED AND LED TO YOUR FUCKING DESIRED-DEMANDED RACIAL SLAUGHTER!
DON'T TELL ME YOU DON'T "WANT" TO BE DERACINATED AND TO SEND YOUR PROGENY TO "THE JEW"S HELL BECAUSE THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT YOUR PAYING FOR 100% VOLUNTARILY AS YOU FUCKING STUPID STUPID EXCREMENT'S BLEAT AS ONLY BRUTALIZED SCARED CHILDREN DO!
ALL WHO COMPRISE "THE JEW" MUST BE KILLED EVEN IF THIS MEANS YOU DIE FOR LACK OF ANY ADULT ABILITY TO DEAL WITH LIFE ON LIFE'S TERMS NOT :"THE JEW"S TERMS.
"Humankind" has LOST NOTHING! YOU HAVE GIVEN ALL YOU ARE AND ALL YOUR PROGENY CAN BE! FREELY, VOLUNTARILY TO YOUR DENIED GODS, "THE JEW"! All you will allow yourselves is to bitch because you already know you will choose death over Adulthood! As you're all doing now. You're just having a hard time accepting not what "the jew" is BUT WHAT YOU ALL ARE!