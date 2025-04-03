Every nation should quit every so-called “international law” and “international institutions” and the UN altogether and all together - build each own “WMD” for self-defense. But this Christian useful idiot RIGHTLY quits the ICC for the WRONG reason: The Genocidal Jews!

Did I warn that THEY don’t like blacks but hate Muslim?

Can you see that murdering Muslim has become “normalcy” in the West?… And most of the Rest?

Can you see that in the West, and even in most of Arab-Muslim countries, governments and their thugs have crushed and will crush their own citizens for the Jews? Especially the “Five Eyes!”

Do you know that almost every Russian militia leaders in Donbas and Russian speaking regions were “eliminated” -NOT by Ukraine- but by the koshered boy in the Kremlin? Do you still remember the “Russell Donbass Cowboy Bentley?”

I stand by my “words of advice” to the Shia: Nothing will change and you will not survive until you manage to send their body bags to their home. They have been trying to subdue you with “threatening” and fearmongering in order to kill you easier and faster without your fighting back.

-Learn from the fatal mistake of Hassan Nasrallah for listening to “Iran’s stupid advice ”- hesitated, procrastinated and perished!

-Learn from Ansar Allah Houthis- Ignore their threat and hit back right at them when you can!

Engrave this fact and truth in your mind and your children’s: No matter what you do, agree, and sign, or even crawl to them as Mahmoud Abbas has been doing, the Jews and their Western minions just want to exterminate you and “purify” your land all the same!

Thus, don’t fear. Don’t hesitate! Hit them hard whenever you can!