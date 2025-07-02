The Whole System & Network Online Scam Indian et All! Western Governments' Thugs Have A Cut Of This Business!
Can You see why this kind of scam still going on despite being exposed live?
This “scam network” actually is working with and for and protected by Governments’ thugs because it is a “extra hand” of their spy surveillance network on citizens!
Are you shocked?
Can you see the reason why a group of dedicated private citizens can easily exposed them with concrete evidences but Governments’ thugs agencies with state of the art equipment, money, and vast human resources just … don’t know!