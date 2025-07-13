Folks, if you care as a human being to our common humanity or just a supporter for the Palestine cause, you need to know, no, you must know and fathom the whole “politics” and its own history behind the current crises. I am not going to say what I have already said for years and even just recently. Of course it’s just me from my own perspective with all information/data found within my own research.

I would like you to do the same. Please review all the information and data available and come to your own conclusion.

As for me, the question mark has been blinking and flashing: “WHY NOW” as the whole Shia block, not just Iran, is on the ropes?

Everyone knows once you laid down your weapons you will be slaughtered!

My heart and tears are not for any regime but always for the people who are the victims of statism and blind religiosity, whose lives and fate are controlled and decided by a tiny group of so-called “leaders.” I am an atheist anarchist.

Don’t just skim over! You must listen to these individuals with critical thinking, skepticism, and between the lines to pick up every factual details that may be unbeknown to you, and separate them from their own opinions and speculation.