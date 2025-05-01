Folks, after a week of dark sky and raining, I did not go out. Yesterday was the first day of Melbourne winter, but the sky was blessed with the bright sun and its warm light, I went out to the local library to finish my new post on “Mees Baaijen: The Subtle Concert of Masking and Saving the Evil Jewishness.” I am sure you folks must have heard of this “new Dutch expert on the Cabal” from Holland! (he looks Jewish to me btw :-)

Unfortunately, the library was closed for renovation. While chatting with an acquaintance in front of the library, I noticed as usual quite a few thugs (Hindustanis and others) following me and they made sure that I “saw” them as always :-). I ignored them and went shopping and then deliberately walked my bike home with a bunch of veggies, fruits etc on it… in order to have fun of counting to see how many of them today! A bunch of them including some (usual) Jews (I presumed!)

And then at the early morning today (2-May-2025) while every one in my neighborhood and I was sleeping, a stupid thug copter noisily barged in from nowhere, and was swirling around over my roof first. I got up and came out to film these stupid thugs and let them (including those thugs who pretend to be my neighbors.) know I could not and cannot not be “intimidated” a bit!

(It was bloody cold about 3-4 0C, I could hardly keep the camera stable despite it has a tripod :-) :-) :-))

These thugs operated and behaved exactly the way the Viet commies did after they had taken over the South on 30 April 1975: Always deliberately made their “noisily mighty” present at night, in early morning to intimidate and terrorize people! And would make a noisy arrest someone at the same time slot!

You see folks! The West, especially the English speaking “Five-Eyes” have devolved into a shithole for the Jews!

Let this sink in folks!

If you happen to be an Aussie, pause and think about this, mate!

PS

I posted, edited, and updated this post around 5 Am! :-)