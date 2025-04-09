Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Week of Reminder: Lest You ForgetCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Week of Reminder: Lest You ForgetTheTaoOfAnarchyApr 09, 20251Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Week of Reminder: Lest You ForgetCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareGovernments and their thugs have dropped all their masks and pretensionBut, there have always been ans will be many real true free human beings among the slaves and sheeple!Never forget never forgive!1Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Week of Reminder: Lest You ForgetCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share