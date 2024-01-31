PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

HuggyBear
20h

This is a comprehensive and well-written article marshalling the facts of the historical record and exposing the present-day hyperbole and lies concerning WW2 - including key "white elephants" such as The Holocaust.

The DNA evidence on the Khazar Hypothesis may be ambivalent, depending on who is funding and the cohort of data used. Still, it does not warrant the total debunking of the Hypothesis, which UNZ mentions in the latter part of his article ( which contradicts his earlier statements in the same article). The Jury is still out.

Whether the majority of present day "JEWS" are of Carthoginian origiin is possible as a hypothesis but a raging certainty, not discussed at length but alluded to , is the fact that The Judeans were replaced with Edomites in the era of Herod the Great and John Hyrcanus and indeed it is well known that Herodian Edomites staffed the Sanhedrin after this King had eliminated all the ethnically pure Judeans .

Thus, there is little Truth in the oft-asserted fact that modern Jews can trace their origins back to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and indeed it is far more likely that the Palestinians can claim that heritage.

What should be obvious by now, but is not mentioned though, is that the Ideological drivers for global geopolitics ALL lie in the Babylonian Talmudic Worldview, which reigns supreme and is cascaded down through global systems and institutions, replacing the ethics and values of a prevous Biblical Worldview. Especially true in America, wherein the present covert civil war rages and c

ontests this diabolical state of affairs..

All those who are awake should be focusing on understanding and contrasting the Talmudic Worldview with the Christian Worldview and unravelling the implications on Humanity as a whole. These Jews, to be contrasted with ALL Jews ( see Dr E Michael Jones's books) have never run an Empire for more than 80 years before collapsing in a heap of corruption and filth ( Ehud Barrack opined on this).

Presently, the first ramifications of Jewish Hegemony since WW2 are beginning to be seen as institutions and the Elite are falling like festering, infested dominos, and we are headed to the Great Revealing.

Danway
Jan 31, 2024

It seems all roads lead to Chabad-Lubavitch...

