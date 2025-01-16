Ceasefire or Not Ceasefire it’s NOT the question since the Jews keep slaughtering Palestinian civilians and children regardless. Palestinians have lived this life eversince the Nakba! The Jews can get in and arrest anyone, kill anyone at will for almost 80 years!

The question is why the hell the resistance forces do not try to make the non-military Jews suffer the same even in just smaller scale? To win the sympathy of the “world opinion?” To win heart and mind of the cowardly world? Or what? To prove that “the reistance forces” are religiously righteous and humane? Who do you think you can fool at your own peril?

Anyway, this “ceasefire and peace plan” is a trap. It’s a trap just like the Oslo, Abraham and others in the past which is designed to tie the hand of resistance force but gives the Jews an open end of pretext/excuse to attack and kill Palestinians and take more land at will “legitimately.”

The whole Ceasefire Deal “baking news” (not a typo) is Jewish/Seppos role playing game to deceive everyone while arouse resentment within their own camp in order to “legitimize” any of violation in their part and blame it all on Hamas as always!

They play on the psycho of desperate Palestinians who just want the killing to stop, so any attacking move by the resistance force will be blamed while the Jews keep slaughtering at will and no “leader” in the global community dares to utter a word about that!

If I were the resistance force (both Hezbollah and Hamas) I would keep hit and run on both military and non-military targets, while the greatest Houthis keep pounding them over their heads… And I would especially hit very hard on Jewish non-military target everytime Palestinian civilians and children are murdered! The purpose is to put the real pressure on them all not just military.. and force their civilians to leave the land or/and put the pressure on their own military exactly the same "strategy” the Jews play on Palestinians!

I just wonder how a tribe would fight the enemy that are determined to exterminate their entire tribe by just fighting in defensive mode and never had a plan to attack such enemy, let alone a plan to exterminate that existential enemy!

Can anyone tell me who will stop the Jews (both military and the settlers) from violating the ceasefire by keep shooting Palestinian children on the head while Palestinians going back to their ruins and rubbles? What if Palestinians excercise their self-defense? Oh Hamas!

Any act of self-defense by Palestinians will be labelled “Hamas’ violation” and so become “legitimate target” of bombing and slaughtering with the “legitimate” re-entering to Gaza by Jewish thugs!

Can anyone tell me that the Jews will cincerely give back and give up Gaza and let the Palestinians re-settle on the land that the Jews had already flattened and started building their own? Where can the Palestinians go back to?

That’s said. It’s Palestinian life, whatever they decide, it’s their bussiness! I just cannot wear their shoes!

I am not even an analyst, but just a “substackalyser!”