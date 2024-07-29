I hope and wish that I’ve been wrong. But facts of reality keep demolishing my hope and wish. While Palestinians have been being genocided by the chosen rats every day and night, Palestinians have been subjected to the psychological torture with hopium one after the other i.e ICJ, ICC, Western recognition, on and off cease-fire, ostensible Iran intervention… and now Turkey crook man, a Western stooge and a chosen rats’ useful idiots, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ostensibly threatening to invade the Jewish terrorist state to rescue Gazans!

Folks, I don’t know about you but as I read this piece of report by Dave Decamp of the Antiwar.com, one of the least controlled online news these days, I can see how fucked up and screwed up the Islamic world has been:

Have you read them between the lines? Folks, can you see what I mean? The same Muslim crook who worked for the Rats participating in destroying Libya under the direction of the UN (translation: chosen rats.) The same Muslim crook who worked with Chosen rats and the West Jewish ISIS buying and selling the stolen Syrian oils (2014)… and the same Muslim crook who worked with the Rats in back stabling Russia and Armenia… and keeping exporting and selling oils to the chosen rats during Gaza genocide…

Even one of the bravest and smartest Westerners alive George Galloway has fallen into this psychological trap and keep dreaming about Iran, Putin-Russia, China will fight the West and their masters chosen rats in the illusive “Nuclear WWIII!” The Jewish global scamdemic and its clotshot have not taught this smart man anything at all!

George! Wake up!!! For fuck sake, for 9 months Gaza has been flattened and become Palestinian children graveyard! Hundreds of thousands Palestinians have been murdered, two thirds of these were children and the chosen rats have been bombing, sniping Palestinians every single day and night as we speak.. Where the fuck have they been, except the Houthis?

George! Have you noticed that when the chosen rats attacked Muslim/Arabs they murdered several of high ranking officers and officials along with large number of civilians. Not to mention material/property destruction. But when the Muslim/Arabs “retaliated”… no chosen rat killed! Not much destruction either despite Hezbollah and Iran have more than enough military capability.

According to “Zodland World News Channel” the Golan 'Iron Dome' missile failure killed Druze civilians (not Hezbollah)

💥 A resident of Majdal Shams was filming a missile launched from an Iron Dome platform, expecting it to intercept another missile. He exclaimed, "Follow it, follow it!" Then, surprised, he questioned, "Where is it... where is it?" Finally, expressing his shock and regret, he said, "Oh no, it hit the house! It hit the village! Damn it!"

https://rumble.com/v58tgoz--golan-iron-dome-missile-failure-killed-druze-civilians-not-hezbollah.html

That’s said. However, for the sake of this circus, let’s pretend Erdogan did the “military humanitarian intervention” on Gaza. A beautiful scenario: Would NATO attack a NATO member to defend the chosen rat terrorists? I leave the answer to you folks.

At any rate, IMHO and in my silly analysis, this is all about distraction and to give a perfect “justification” for the INACTION to the Gaza genocide. This has given the chosen rats the complete free hands to intensify their genocide of Palestinians day and night..

I have suspected that some kind of a deal has been reached between the chosen rats West and the Axis of Resistance on the fate of Gaza Palestinians:

I don’t know the details. There is no way that I know the details. But anyone, especially Muslim/Arab who believes and trusts the words of the chosen rats and their minion West must be a complete idiot and insane, and deserves everything!

The only hope is the Palestinian Resistance Forces. These Gazan angles are the only ones that have been able to force the rats to swallow their own medicine effectively with the true support from the Houthis.

Let’s hope I am wrong! I sincerely want to be wrong on this for the sake of Palestinians. I wish Turkey would enter Tel Aviv tomorrow with the assistance of Iran, Hezbollah. Not only be saved the Palestinians but the Yinon Plan will truly be over. Thus peace will have a chance and become possible in the West Asia region.

Last and most important: Dear Palestinian angels of Gaza, You don’t need to explain anything to anyone at all. Please, YOU need to be alive! Your lives are so precious for the sake of the future Palestine. You must be ALIVE in order to strike the next and the last of them!

I am an atheist. But since you are believers then I sincerely wish God always be with YOU, the genuine self-defenders and true freedom fighters.