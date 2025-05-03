As I said and I maintain my position and stand by my every word on the “West Asia vs the Jews and their Seppo minions matter”.

The whole circus you have been hearing and witnessing in the West and the Jewish genocidal stolen land state… is to create as much destruction as possible and to generate more distraction from their grand project: extend and expand the “promised stolen land” by Yahweh!

Thus, the fate of Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians, and that of the theocratic Iran were set according to Jewish calculation. And this grand project is non-negotiable.

“Nuke program negotiation” is nothing but a trap designed to buy time, distract, to trap and tie Iran’s hand, and trap the Jewish-A to weaken Iran so that the Jews could finish Iran without much resistance.

The theocratic Iran must have understood this as one of the Abrahamic- fictional book learners!

Either way, the only solution Iran has now is to create a "new international situation" that would force all the major players to get involved … by attacking the Jewish genocidal state real hard, IF Iran truly has such arsenal!

WHEN Iran attacks the Jewish genocidal state, the whole world will be “plunged” into a “new international situation” that effectively forces all major nation-states to get involved one way or another… while the Jewish-A will not and cannot respond in time, if they take risk to respond at all!

The current Iran’s President and his Foreign Minister are (not naively stupid but) stupidly naive!

That’s why I dared suggesting that the Islamic Guards must take over and act to save themselves, save Iran and in turn Palestine, Lebanon, Syria will also be saved as the Jewish genocidal state will be forced to scale back, and will be defeated, imploded, and dissolved!

This is the last chance and opportunity while Palestinians and Hezbollah still there and the Ansar Allah Houthis are still strong and capable… while the Jewish-A has been in a circus mode of a kind of freak-show! So, take it and act upon it decisively or perish!

It’s me and my crazy ideas folks! The last word is always yours!