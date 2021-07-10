The Structure Of Government System Of Authority is corrupt by design, and the Power of the “imagined” State is dangerous and destructive by nature

I am the “on your face” kind of person. So let’s cut the whole bullshit to the chase:

No one, no group, no matter how rich, powerful they may be, can order all people in a whole country to do a thing without their acceptance, agreement and consent, much less to do stupid, absurd, immoral and self-harmful thing such as wearing a muzzle, or going to kill and be killed in foreign lands! Only your government can do that! Only government can order the whole population to commit crime not only against others but against themselves. and Governments do this all the time.

No one, no group no matter how strong , how wealthy, and how brutal they may be, can assault, hurt, and kill people without people’s resistance and fighting back. Only government thugs and mercenaries can beat you up, attack you and kill you at your own home without your resistance, much less fighting back!

That’s why the system of government power and its government of the day regardless of “different political names” are so dangerous!

Now let’s put this reality into the sheeple and “intellectual idiocy” perspective of the current crime of governments:

Bill Gates and his ilk, and all the filthy riches, and even their true masters, the Jewish controlled Cabal, all of them, have NO POWER to order you to do anything unless you voluntarily are their paid employees, their paid servants. These filthy riches can dream and talk or even create, invent any tools for eugenic scheme as much and as many as they like. But they CAN NOT ORDER YOU into a current lockdown; their employees would never dare to touch you, to say impolite words to you, much less force you to harm yourself by wearing a muzzle, or assault you or shoot you! Simply not only because have they no formal power/authority that you all believe and obey without question, but also because they do understand perfectly that if they were foolish enough to do so, you will definitely fight back and kill them with any weapon you have at hands!

Only your own government, not the UN or any foreign governments, can do to you whatever they want by hook or by crook ! Simply because they understand perfectly that the People always love to fear their own government. That’s exactly why they, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and their ilk, always work hand in hand with governments.

Every government on this planet is a fascist organization. Or to be blunt, frank and precise, government, regardless of different political labels, is an organized crime! Every politician understands this truth but only Benito Mussolini dared to proudly spell it out. Lord Acton was even more forcefully than that, as he remarked:

Power and Authority

“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority.”

and that since system of power exists:

“Everybody likes to get as much power as circumstances allow, and nobody will vote for a self-denying ordinance.”

But but but… what.. what.. what about “Our Western Democracy ?”

Democracy by definition allegedly means people rule. Thus the corollary supposed to be that government is just the people “servants” who must fear the people, their “bosses”, the “deciders”! Yeah right! Well, the reality is it’s all the opposite. The whole “democracy” is just myths. All is just a make-believe! All horseshit! YOU and I knew this by our very own experiences in our daily life! Especially right now with the government-made Covid19 fraudemic!

True freedom and true democracy exist only “when and where” (with IF, a big IF) Government fears the people!

By fact and reality checking, again Mussolini was right: “democracy” is just a myth, a false belief, a fallacy!

No government that fears the people ever exists in this planet. Government is established not to fear the people. On the contrary, Government is created and designed to make people fear it so that the small crooked MINORITY, more often than not, just a single person, can rule over all the rest!

The business of government is to establish power/authority and to impose it over the population with fear through brutal force, not “consent”, not “rule of law”! That’s why Government needs psychopathic thugs (a.k.a police), depraved mercenaries (a.k.a soldiers), and a brainless, heartless order followers a.k.a bureaucracy!

If sometimes, somewhere, some government would do some pleasing thing for some groups in a country, it ‘s not “democracy!” Because that is not the will that the people dictate the government to do for them, but just the condescendingly placating act to buy time and to keep the masses at bay for a while. They do sometimes GIVE something to the masses to make them feel being in “democracy” , but that will be forcefully TAKEN AWAY BY CROOK OR BY HOOK in the near future when it suits them. In short, the people’s fate is always under their violent rule and mercy! If you dare to disagree, Government will find ways to “isolate” you, “neutralize” you! If you are brave enough and stand up to and resist Government, you will get beaten up and killed!

That’s why and how democide keeps happening throughout history and will never stop!

FACE THE REALITY, RECOGNIZE THE TRUTH BEFORE YOUR OWN EYES

Billions after billions of people of this planet have always been victims of governments which have always been run by just a handful of weak coward psychopaths.. or in the world of Etienne De La Boetie “… a single little man. Too frequently this same little man is the most cowardly and effeminate in the nation, a stranger to the powder of battle and hesitant on the sands of the tournament; not only without energy to direct men by force, but with hardly enough virility to bed with a common woman!”

However, one does not need to look back at human history to know that, this current government-made Covid19 scam/ fraud alone proves it all.

Look at your so-called political “leaders”. Are they any different than the kind person Etienne De La Boetie described? These weak coward psychopaths no longer dare to claim “ruling by Divine” with “blue-blood” lineage or Heaven mandate, but justify their thirst for power as a necessary measures to carry out “(in)justice,” “law(lessness) and (dis)order” .. Well as many modern useful idiots would say in plain English “to build roads and make laws!” So Government need to rule over people with brutality, lies, deception… in order to build roads and make laws!

There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice. -Charles-Louis de Secondat, Baron de La Brède et de Montesquieu

Truth be told, what I’ve charged government above are not new at all! Pierre-Joseph Proudhon about 160 years ago wrote:

You know it, and you permit it. To be governed is to be kept in sight, inspected, spied upon, directed, law-driven, numbered, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, estimated, valued, censured, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right, nor the wisdom, nor the virtue to do so…. To be governed is to be at every operation, at every transaction, noted, registered, enrolled, taxed, stamped, measured, numbered, assessed, licensed, authorized, admonished, forbidden, reformed, corrected, punished. It is, under the pretext of public utility, and in the name of the general interest, to be placed under contribution, trained, ransomed, exploited, monopolized, extorted, squeezed, mystified, robbed; then, at the slightest resistance, the first word of complaint, to be repressed, fined, despised, harassed, tracked, abused, clubbed, disarmed, choked, imprisoned, judged, condemned, shot, deported, sacrificed, sold, betrayed; and, to crown all, mocked, ridiculed, outraged, dishonored. That is government; that is its justice; that is its morality. THE NATURE OF THE STATE AND ITS GOVERNMENT POWER- THE GENERAL IDEA OF THE REVOLUTION IN THE 19TH CENTURY

You and I did not even need those words of Pierre-Joseph Proudhon to know such obvious fact of our real lives. This reality has become more apparent and obvious since the multi-Government 911 false flag operation and its aftermath, the brazen crime against Wikileaks Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning, and the Edward Snowden’s revelations.

But above all, the current global brutal lawless/unlawful “lockdown” in the pretext of the CovidScam by all national governments has proven it all!

This current Covid-fraud is a war on humanity waged by all governments, the government system of power! To fight against this Covid War without exposing the principal role of coruptive government system of power in it, is not only futile but a dishonesty and a fraud by itself!

PhiQuyenChinh

Date: 11/10/2020

Original source:

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2020/10/11/why-we-must-expose-the-flaw-and-the-corruptive-nature-of-the-system-of-government-and-the-destructive-nature-of-state-power/