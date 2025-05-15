The Statist System Of Government Is Dangerous and Destructively Flawed, but the worst one is neither China’s nor North Korea’s nor Cuba’s nor any nation but the USA government! Why?

The USA, as a nation-state, and every institution of it have been owned by the very tiny group of criminal European Jews. These criminal Jews via the USA system of Government have not only been wrecking and spreading chaos around the world but destroying American way of life their liberty and freedoms … and literally murdering Americans at will regardless from ordinary citizens, soldiers, to sitting President… Anyone that dares to stand up to these Jews! Or just accidentally standing on their ways and these Jews don’t like them!

Do you still ask for evidences?

Have you been living under the rocks?