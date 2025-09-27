Judge! Your “WHAT IFs” have been there and here all the time, not just NOW, Judge! Simply because you have always believed in some kind of “government,” a.k.a “small government” which has never existed and never will! Hence has refused to see what anarchists have seen and shouted on the rooftop for thousands of years!
The more laws and restrictions there are,
The poorer people become.
The sharper men’s weapons,
The more trouble in the land.
The more ingenious and clever men are,
The more strange things happen.
The more rules and regulations,
The more thieves and robbers.
天下多忌諱，而民彌貧；
民多利器，國家滋昏；
人多伎巧，奇物滋起；
法令滋彰，盜賊多有
Laozi Tao Te Ching Chapter 57
“To be GOVERNED is to be watched, inspected, spied upon, directed, law-driven, numbered, regulated, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, checked, estimated, valued, censured, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right nor the wisdom nor the virtue to do so. To be GOVERNED is to be at every operation, at every transaction noted, registered, counted, taxed, stamped, measured, numbered, assessed, licensed, authorized, admonished, prevented, forbidden, reformed, corrected, punished. It is, under pretext of public utility, and in the name of the general interest, to be placed under contribution, drilled, fleeced, exploited, monopolized, extorted from, squeezed, hoaxed, robbed; then, at the slightest resistance, the first word of complaint, to be repressed, fined, vilified, harassed, hunted down, abused, clubbed, disarmed, bound, choked, imprisoned, judged, condemned, shot, deported, sacrificed, sold, betrayed; and to crown all, mocked, ridiculed, derided, outraged, dishonored. That is government; that is its justice; that is its morality.”
― Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, The General Idea of the Revolution in the Nineteenth Century
There is a single reason that all you bitch of and all Proudhon complains of exists. It is because not one of you will live as Adults instead you all bleat to the psychopaths you call politicians to be their wards! Your feckless obedience to WHATEVER t.h.e.y. tell you is law makes you far less than human. In fact this obsequious obedience makes you "excrement's" and human only in form! "Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
Not one of you will deal as Adults with the axiom "power corrupts". Since it is your own power of force you all decry and hand to "the jew"s you deserve what situation your refusal to deal as Adults with outlaws has put you in and you deserve what is coming to fulfillment as well.
”The Jewish people as a whole will become its own Messiah. It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizenship. In this New World Order the children of Israel will furnish all the leaders without encountering opposition. The Governments of the different peoples forming the world republic will fall without difficulty into the hands of the Jews. It will then be possible for the Jewish rulers to abolish private property and everywhere to make use of the resources of the state. Thus will the promise of the Talmud be fulfilled, in which is said that when the Messianic time is come, the Jews will have all the property of the whole world in their hands.” -Baruch Levy, 1879.
If this is not deserved then you will take back your power of force and hunt all who comprise "the jew" to extinction. THEN ABANDON ALL "THE JEW" HAS CONNED YOU IS REQUIRED FOR YOU TO INTERACT WITH HUMANITY! "Our right lies in force. The word RIGHT is an abstract thought and proves nothing. I find a new right...to attack by the right of the strong, to reconstruct all existing institutions, and to become the sovereign lord of all those who left to us the Rights to their powers by laying them down to us in their liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"If my son's did not WANT wars there would be NONE". Gutle Schnaper Rothschild wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild on her deathbed 1849
"Wars should be directed so that the nations engaged on both sides should be further in our debt." Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"The power of our resources must remain invisible until the very moment when it has gained such strength that no cunning or force can under mine it" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"In order to usurp political power all that was necessary is to preach 'liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"Give me control of a nations currency and I care not who makes its laws." Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"By clever manipulation of our combined wealth it would be possible to create such adverse economic conditions that the masses would be reduced to a state bordering on starvation by unemployment." Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"Our goal is to win ultimate control of the wealth, natural resources and manpower of the entire world." Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
"The use of any and all means to achieve our final goal is justified. The ruler who governs by the moral code is not a skilled politician because he leaves himself vunerable and in an unstable position." Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"We were the first to put Liberty, Equality and Fraternity into the mouths of the masses, which set up a new aristocracy. The qualification of this aristocracy is WEALTH, which is dependent on us." Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"Candidates for public office should be servile and obedient to our commands so that they may readily be used." Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"Panics and financial depressions would ultimately result in World Government, a new order of one world government." Mayer Amschel Rothschild
But not one of you are willing to see past "the jew"s God you all have taken as your own and deny is your God; “Money is the universal, self-constituted value of all things. Hence it has robbed the whole world... of its proper value. Money is the alienated essence of man's labour and life, and this alien essence dominates him as he worships it.”―Karl Marx, On the Jewish Question
"What is the worldly religion of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly God? Money.…. Money is the jealous god of Israel, in face of which no other god may exist. Money degrades all the gods of man – and turns them into commodities…. The bill of exchange is the real god of the Jew. His god is only an illusory bill of exchange…. The chimerical nationality of the Jew is the nationality of the merchant, of the man of money in general." Karl Marx
"Capitalist production, therefore, develops technology, and the combining together of various processes into a social whole, only by sapping the original sources of wealth, the soil and the laborer." Karl Marx
“What is the basis of Judaism? A practical passion and greed for profit. To what can we reduce his (the Jew’s) religious worship? To extortion. What is his real God? Cash!”— Karl Marx, founder of Communism, quoted in the British Guardian, July-August, 1924.
We Jews glory in the fact that the stupid goy have never realized that we are the parasites consuming an increasing portion of production while the producers are continually receiving less and less. Harold Wallace Rosenthal, The Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview, 1976, by Charles A. Weisman, published June 1992 (See chapter 9, ‘Jews about Financial and Political Power)
"We jews continue to be amazed with the ease by which Christian Americans have fallen into our hands. Woe be unto us if they (gentiles) see the futility of it, lay down the pen and take up the sword. We will never be deposed by words, only force." Harold Wallace Rosenthal. Assistant to jewish senator jacob javits who spearheaded the open immigration policy in 1965.