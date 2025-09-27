Judge! Your “WHAT IFs” have been there and here all the time, not just NOW, Judge! Simply because you have always believed in some kind of “government,” a.k.a “small government” which has never existed and never will! Hence has refused to see what anarchists have seen and shouted on the rooftop for thousands of years!

The more laws and restrictions there are,

The poorer people become.

The sharper men’s weapons,

The more trouble in the land.

The more ingenious and clever men are,

The more strange things happen.

The more rules and regulations,

The more thieves and robbers.

天下多忌諱，而民彌貧；

民多利器，國家滋昏；

人多伎巧，奇物滋起；

法令滋彰，盜賊多有

Laozi Tao Te Ching Chapter 57

“To be GOVERNED is to be watched, inspected, spied upon, directed, law-driven, numbered, regulated, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, checked, estimated, valued, censured, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right nor the wisdom nor the virtue to do so. To be GOVERNED is to be at every operation, at every transaction noted, registered, counted, taxed, stamped, measured, numbered, assessed, licensed, authorized, admonished, prevented, forbidden, reformed, corrected, punished. It is, under pretext of public utility, and in the name of the general interest, to be placed under contribution, drilled, fleeced, exploited, monopolized, extorted from, squeezed, hoaxed, robbed; then, at the slightest resistance, the first word of complaint, to be repressed, fined, vilified, harassed, hunted down, abused, clubbed, disarmed, bound, choked, imprisoned, judged, condemned, shot, deported, sacrificed, sold, betrayed; and to crown all, mocked, ridiculed, derided, outraged, dishonored. That is government; that is its justice; that is its morality.”

― Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, The General Idea of the Revolution in the Nineteenth Century