WEST ASIAN UNITY

I appreciate your feedback my friend and I also follow the Amish man and his wife that you included in your article. You asked me what can’t the state stop? In truth, there are many things that the state is powerless to stop. The state cannot stop us from having these conversations that have taught me so much. The state cannot stop us from thinking in ways that they don’t like, reading things they don’t like, speaking with people they don’t like, learning things they don’t like and so on. Black markets are testament to the limits of state power. I know what you are thinking, what good is all that? These modest things are essential to building the foundation for the revolution that you envision my friend, however the revolution is the last step and comparatively the easiest. That which will support and sustain such revolution must be built first on a foundation of political, economic and military strength. People must be recruited, trained, organized, fed and equipped. The food must be grown, the equipment manufactured, which requires even more people to be recruited and trained to work the farms and factories. Logistics, administration, and so on must be built beforehand. Breaking out of the statist system, building a new society they cannot control and defending that society with adequate strength. Developing independent agriculture, manufacturing and all other necessary supporting elements. The Amish are highly adept in agriculture but their manufacturing is limited to skilled artisans and hand tools, which is not bad in it of itself but cannot be the only means of manufacturing. Their political literacy is also insufficient for understanding these times. In short, their strengths are not enough to compensate for their shortcomings. The Amish man spoke of how expensive land is and that is a significant problem but hardly impossible to overcome. I’m surprised that the Amish of all people do not understanding the importance of families working together in the pursuit of economic goals. The Amish have big families, so the whole family can work together to acquire and pay off a plot of land and once done repeat the process until every member of the family has their own land. The issues you brought up with crypto are certainly valid and need to be addressed, however we still have gold and silver which are universal and don’t suffer from the same problems. You are correct as far as the final solution my friend but like building a house, think of the revolution as the roof of the house. One cannot start building the roof without building that which will support it. I look forward to to you response my friend:-)

-

My friend, thank you very much for your effort. Very disappointing but I do expect this answer from you since I understand where you stand.

We are different and have different base of thought. I am an anarchist. You are not. The way you explained is totally opposite to mine. Yours is nation/society building/organizing. Mine is to let the natural state of being and things to function in a spontaneous order. To let people go back to their freedom with their self-responsibility.

That’s said. Let’s me point out what you have been confused and misunderstanding of the reality:

“The state cannot stop us from having these conversations that have taught me so much. The state cannot stop us from thinking in ways that they don’t like, reading things they don’t like, speaking with people they don’t like, learning things they don’t like and so on. Black markets are testament to the limits of state power.”

I just wonder how a sharp thinking person like you, all of the sudden become so naive! No offense or disrespect intended.

Yes, the state can stop all those things you just mentioned above. You don’t have to go back to the Soviet Union or go to China, North Korea, Vietnam Communist to see that the state can stop people from making conversation, sing a song, a meet another person the State doesn’t like! The fact that today in Europe one cannot have a conversation about the Jews and their Holohoax and the whole history concerning the Jews is the case in point.

In English speaking countries, the Five Eyes have started to criminalize and persecute anyone one dares to strongly oppose the Jewish genocide and express support Palestine as we are all witnessing. Western governments as a whole have started to criminalize anyone who support Hezbollah, Hamas! You cannot be friend or just correspond with a member of Hamas or Hezbollah or Ansar Allah. Have you seen what happened to Richard Medhurst? All is just the beginning in the West of what already a way of life in China, North Korea, Vietnam etc…

Yes, black market exists! But it’s “black market!” small and restricted and still governed by thugs who connected to…guess who.. the “deep State.” You will be punished even death if get caught depends on the nature of the banned items/merchandise i.e drugs, you would a slap on the wrist if you get good government connection in a black market ring! You know the drill don’t you!

Not to mention that in Islamic societies the State has stopped people from doing things mentioned above and banned women from doing many things!

All is coming my friend! I may not be around to see it. But all is coming! The noose is being fastened. You know it! Unless a true anarchist revolution some how take place on the way!

“The issues you brought up with crypto are certainly valid and need to be addressed, however we still have gold and silver which are universal and don’t suffer from the same problems.”

What I discussed about cryptos is not hypothesis but reality! No more word needed.

You see my friend, why Bitcoin/cryptos is the best anarchist tool created by anarchist mind because Bitcoin/crypto enables users complete self-responsibility and complete control their “money”

About gold/silver. Did you know that Governments did ban and confiscate gold and silver in the past and would do it again any time they decide they need to do it?

All things you mentioned above ate still OK FOR NOW in the West but have been controlled and restricted, NOT because the State cannot ban but they have not decided to ban them just yet!

The “democracy” “rule of law” and “constitution” deception is still “PARTIALLY” needed to give and keep people in a dream! Other states have banned those things for a long time ago.

How can you be so naive my dear friend?

Now just come back to the main subject. The revolution whose ultimate aim is the complete establishment of government violent authority. Not to reestablish another kind of government power.

-From the way you commented and explained, I know you did not read my series on “anarchism" in its entirety but just skimmed over. That’s fine. Fair enough, since the ideas do not interest you very much. You are not alone, as a matter of fact as I explained in the “anarchism series,” even many “anarchists” still did not get it right! That’s why and how there are many adjectives and nouns prefixes and suffixes with “anarcho.”

Anyway, I already explained it in my previous series on “anarchism.” I am not going to repeat here, if you really want to understand anarchism, you can go back and read it again anytime. Otherwise don’t bother.

The revolution you explained is not the “anarchist revolution” but a political plan/project to replace, take, and re-establish power in different name!

Just like the so-called 1789 revolution was not a revolution at all! It was a replacement of the same statist power in different name. The same was true with every single so-called revolution in the past, which was just a replacement of power in different name! It did not liberate people from the power of the few under the name of the “state”. It did not give back people their self-control and self-responsibility and the natural rights of/in the natural state of being.

Whereas the “anarchist revolution” as I explained in my “anarchist series” is to abolish completely the whole coercive power structure all together and let people go back to their natural state of being just like the “original Amish” but with the true natural right of self-defense, which is to fight anyone who dares to and attempt to “re-organize and re-establish any kind of power over them.”

Therefore such “revolution” does not need such things and preparation:

support and sustain such revolution must be built first on a foundation of political, economic and military strength. People must be recruited, trained, organized, fed and equipped. The food must be grown, the equipment manufactured, which requires even more people to be recruited and trained to work the farms and factories. Logistics, administration, and so on must be built beforehand.

You got a completely wrong idea of what anarchism is all about!

This is my last brief attempt of explaining this issue in the hope that you may understand the main point of mine. I don’t expect you to agree with it.

Again, we should not waste our time and energy in the subject that we already discussed especially in opposite perspectives.

My friend, you know where I come from and I know where you come from. Let’s not waste our time.