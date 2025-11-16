Why do people even need experts to tell them the obvious?

Ever since I got my first cellphone/mobile-phone, I noticed there was something weird about “Emergency call.”

Without even the SIM CARD, the user can dial the “Emergency Number” (000,911,112 etc depends on the country the user is at the time, and the PHONE will be connected to ANY network available around! That the fact!

I don’t know HOW it works. I am not “expert” in any stretch of definition of the word!

But it’s not the point.

The point is your PHONE, not just your SIM CARD is installed by default with such …”spooky thing.”

That’s my point folks!

I have no phone.

***Internet is exposing people more than enough already!

BTW,

I just do my best to mininmise such exposure by using my own prepared lite operating system with utility such as Peerblock, SimpleFirewall, Deepfreeze…

And using Special Linux and Encryption GPG when doing “serious stuffs” to play “cat-mouse” game with and to spit on govt thugs and sniffdogs!

These stupid kids do follow me into the local library trying to sniff my ass :-) :-) :-) LOL.. You can imagine the result!