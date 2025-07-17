Folks, I don’t usually let myself be drawn into statist circus of clowns. But in this case it involves a rare courage from some seppos who dare pointing out directly at the Jews… in not a very thoughtful and wise way. Thus I feel I need to say and warn about something worse is coming to that Jewish occupied land.

These days, very few people know and understand let alone fathom the fact that Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Mao Tse Tung, Ho Chi Minh etc.. fundamentally had one thing in common: using and exploiting nationalism and its twin sister patriotism effectively to control, divide, and pit people against one another to achieve absolute power- (actually the same shit but the statist worms have tried to separate them to deceive and gaslight idiots). Human political history has demonstrated evidently and clearly that patriotism is always the first the last refuge of the scoundrel! Sorry Samuel Johnson (1775) you were just half correct!

"Über alles" always leads to self destructiveness of DEMOCIDE in which statists (nationalists, socialists, communists, whatever-ists) would end up devour their own kind after all the symbolic activities and superficial action in hype against the “others.”

In the case of America, a country that is supposed to be built not on ethnicity or religion but on citizenship of values and principle of liberty (i.e Bill of rights) ironically has been in the so-called identity crisis (!?! )in which what Harry Sinclair Lewis (February 7, 1885 – January 10, 1951) feared and warned has come true:

"When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross”

Harry Sinclair Lewis apparently did not fathom the depth of statism himself!

The Jewish-A is not the only one that has been facing such crisis of “imagined identity.” Every national state faces such “imagined identity” from time to time in different scales and at different levels where the nation could even end up in changing its name and/or the territorial borders or both usually after a bloodbath!

One just needs to look at every nation-state own history and would see no exception! And the unknown coming future seems endless into eternity!

Have you seen enough of changes in your own life time?

You all know where I come from anyway.

Please take time to read the short article and watch the vid below and come to your own conclusion.

Tucker Carlson's Full Speech at SAS 2025 by Turning Point USA in Tampa, Florida

