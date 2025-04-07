I normally refrain myself from wasting my words and energy on mainstream distraction and Jewish Western rubbish sophism. They are what they are and whom they are.

Recently I’ve heard the sage of Scott Ritter’s comment on “bombing Iran” getting worse than I first chimed in.

Actually Scott himself has been getting worse with his sophism in conversing with Prof Marandi and in Kim Iversen interview. The problem is no one in the “independent media” tried to push back his obvious sophism, except Prof Mohammad Marandi, but he is such gentle and diplomatic! To me, in dealing with Jews and Seppos one should and must be up-front, blunt, and spit out all the facts for them to see!

Scott was wrong about the fundamental issue/problem and facts.

1- The Jews and their seppos minions have been attacking and trying to destroy Iran NOT because of “Nuke program.” The Jews and the Yanks have been attacking and destroying Shia Muslim because they are Shia Muslim, whose countries, their land, are considered to be in the Jewish imagined “promised land.” And that these Shia Muslim have been courageously defying the Yinon Plan, the Greater Terrorist Jewish State and confront the Jews and their Western, Arab minions directly.

The Palestinians do not have an army let alone “nukes.” Did the Iraqi, Libyan, Syrian have nukes? Does the Ansar Allah Houthis have “nukes?” While Muslim Parkistan does have nuke out of NPT!

2- Scott even dared base his forked tongue sophism on “international law!” There is no “international law” but only “thuggery rule” and the thuggery might makes right! He knows it, has seen it in action and still lies!

Why everyone put up with the fact the Jewish Yanks, the worst war criminal who disrespects eveything and has been violating every “international law” and their own “law” and “constitution” to be voluntarily acting as the "international law enforcer?"

Scott knows such urgly truth by himself as he is a very victim!

Why have the Jewish-A and the Jews behaved so brazenly like that? The answer is because there is no “international law” or even “national law” so they just can.

We live in the world where the might of Government is right both nationally and internationally, and Scott keep talking rubbish about "international law.” It’s the might of thuggery rule, stupid!

Scott, at least, was right as he stressed such was a reality, but sophistically wrong as called it “international law”. In the statist world of nation-states there is no “international law” not even “national law!” Only violent and coercive power of the psychopaths and their thugs of the day! It’s purely “international thuggery rule.”

"La raison du plus fort est toujours la meilleure" Le Loup et l'Agneau de Jean de La Fontaine (1668).

The Jewish-A constitution, and in fact every constitution, is just a deception to funnel people into submission and obedience to the Government of the day. Scott and Kim and every well informed American must have known and should have understood that. The US Government has violated and literally shitted on that toilet paper a.k.a the constitution, and even the “declaration of independent” on day one, and every day after!

For fuck sake, go and ask the native Indians! Or at least read about Lysander Spooner and Henry David Thoreau and the like … And all the whistle-blowers in the past such as Silas Soule, Herbert Yardley, Smedley Butler (I do love and respect this man very much even he was an ardent statist and nationalist) John Paul Vann, Peter Buxtun, John White, Daniel Ellsberg, Perry Fellwock, Ralph McGehee et all … Or go and ask Karen Kwiatkowski, William Binne, Russ Tice, Thomas Andrews Drake, John Kiriakou, Sibel Edmonds, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden… and …. yourself Scott!

(I deliberatly do not insert links urls, if anyone doubts, go and search by yourself)

Where are all your “constitutionally enshrined fucking bill of rights?”

Or read about those true investigate journalists such as Gary Webb, Michael Hastings who dared to expose benevolent US government. What happened to them?

Or at least go and ask the USS Liberty survivors, idiots!

All of them have been suffered physically and psychologically or/and murdered by Government… while all the Government criminals are free and still “rule” over the rest!

I don’t like Noam Chomsky, but he was right on quite a few things.

“If the Nuremberg laws were applied, then every post-war American president would have been hanged.”

Scott argued that if those Shia Muslim such as Iran and others accept their fate and know their place and obey and submit to such “international thuggery rule” which is voluntarily and generously enforced by the worst violator of every “law” and respects nothing even its own constitution, Iran and other Shia Muslim would live happily and be prosperous alongside with the Jewish Yinon Plan! And Kim Iversen swallowed such rubbish and smiled! (Watch her show)

Scott and Kim are archetype of Americanism and exceptionalism, who are full of Americanism themselves while ostensibly acting and speaking as good righteous Americans!

In fact they lie to themselves with forked tongue! They all know and understand the Jews’ Yinon Plan, the Greater Israel, and the fictional “Hebrew Bible’s edicts!”

As an ex- Vietnamese, I happen to have a bunch of ex-friends and (ex-) relatives who are now Viet-seppos. During my stay in the land of Jewish slaves and home of cowards, whenever some new criminally thuggish acts of Jewish-A government popped up in the news, these ostensible patriotic law-abiding seppos all would roll their eyes and ostensibly be shocked and would exclaim "truly inconceivable"… as if such “criminally thuggish acts” did not happen before and their Government were the salt of the earth!

Those Viet-Seppos even deny that “One My Lai A Month” ever happened! Or forced to admit it but with a bunch of but, but, but…

http://commonwonders.com/one-my-lai-a-month/

https://www.mediafire.com/file/i8avk2awzzlh7m9/OneMylaiamonth.pdf/file

But “Landing on the Moon” with direct line 1969 technology phone call from the war criminal Dick Nixon to the Moon 300,000 Km away was real and true! That’s Americanism 101 for you!

The bottom line is everyone deliberately omitted the mischief of chosen Judaist rats in the room (out of fear or whatever reason all the same.) It’s pure cowardice and dishonesty!

And the Jewish-A and the whole Europe plus Russia are full NOT only of their own shit but the Jewish shit all over their head to bottom!

The whole game is the zero sum game that has been run by the Jews with their ultimate “biblical” goal, that is to destroy Shia Muslim completely for the Jewish “promised land” by Yahweh the greatest genocidal mass murderer! Pure accusation?

Who murdered all the first born male Egyptians? Who ordered the killing of everything that moves even suckling babies? I did not make those up! All are in their “holy fiction!”

So whether Shia Muslim, in this case, Iran and Ansar Allah would “obey” the Scott’s “international law” and know their places and accept their fate, will make no difference. The Jews will exterminate them and purify their land all the same.

The Jewish-A threats to bomb them just make the Yinon Plan proceeding faster and easier if the Shia Muslim submits and do not fight back!

Did I warn that this time the Jews and the Yanks would target Muslim children? They Jews are murdering Muslim children every single day!

Shia Muslim, let that sink in and be resolute!

Every price is worth to pay since no price is dearer than being enslaved, genocided, and exterminated!

The Jews and the Yanks are exterminating you all! What are you waiting for? Sympathy and pity from the cowardly morally bankrupt world?