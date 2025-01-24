Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe "Seefire" Trap: They Don't Give A Shit About PalestiniansCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe "Seefire" Trap: They Don't Give A Shit About PalestiniansTheTaoOfAnarchyJan 24, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe "Seefire" Trap: They Don't Give A Shit About PalestiniansCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareIs there any check point set up to check the Jewish Settler thugs moving with weapons around Palestinian “residential area?”Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe "Seefire" Trap: They Don't Give A Shit About PalestiniansCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare