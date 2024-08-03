I have stopped paying any attention to Western social / cultural activities since it all became rubbish just like its politics.

The whole Western world has been koshered at every level. And the worst is the mindset of the vast majority of its people, the “Christian West” has been completely brainwashed and infested with all the shit of the chosen rats.

(Side note: Recently I’ve had some chit chat with some Christians, I noticed these Christians stopped quoting the Gospel. They quoted all the the shit of Torah a.k.a Old Testament)

As I watch this shit news ( I must blame Jeff Berwick for this. He “made” me looking into this shitty Olympic!) I just wonder how stupid women are these days! Why and how would a sane woman with a sense of feminine and feminist dignity even participate in this sick-joke at the first place? But they all did! Where have all the '“feminists” I knew in the 80s gone?

But such stupidity and insanity are not the worst that has been happening in the West. It is the whole “dissident class” who have been disillusioned with their “Western deadmocracy” (not a typo!) and now have been “embracing” Putin-Russia and Xi-China as alternative model! Yeah, they all need model! Addicted to model!

Dis they know that Putin-Russia has also been koshered and infested with chosen rats? Did they know that Putin-Russia has been a vanguard of the global NWO in clotshot, digital ID, and CBDC! Did they know that Xi-China was the vanguard of “everything” against human liberty and dignity? And Xi-China was and still is the “maestro of Jewish Covid19 symphony orchestra?”

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2020/04/11/chicom-the-covid19grandsymphony-conductor/

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2020/05/01/the-covid19-grand-symphony-and-the-new-world-order/

Here is from the English mouth piece of Koshered of R, the RT that normalizes the term “West Jerusalem” instead of “Tel Aviv.”

Folks, this is a signal of something very ugly they are about to unleash!

Meanwhile in the Islamic world:

Is the Islamic world scared of this:

The whole Islamic/Arab World has been subdued by the chosen rats and their minion West with deception and fear since the creation of the Jewish terrorist state in the stolen land! This strategy has been working very well.

The whole West Asia region has been almost paralyzed with inaction despite full knowledge of the Yinon Plan.

How could these Mulsim/Arab even sign any “agreement/treaty/accord” with the chosen rats with full experience of Jewish evilness and full knowledge of their ultimate plan?

How could these Muslim/Arabs even trust Putin-Russia?

Has the FEAR helped these Muslim/Arabs in any way?

I don’t know! I am just wondering and asking…

The last word is yours as always!