The Renaissance Genius

Laurent Guyénot • March 12, 2025

A Non-Christian Perspective on European Civilization

History is always a matter of perspective. From whose point of view are we looking at the past? The easiest viewpoint to get is, of course, that of the winner, who writes history as he wishes. “History will be kind to me, for I intend to write it,” as Churchill reputedly said.[1] When it comes to the history of Western European civilization, there are two major perspectives. If I look at it from within the Church, I will see it as fundamentally Christian. I will see the Catholic faith as the soul of our civilization. Our civilization was born with the Church, and therefore must die with it. I will consider the High Middle Ages as a golden age, because it’s the period of the Church’s greatest influence, when all men, except for a few heretics, seemed submissive to the authority of the Pope, who needed only snap his fingers to send the semi-barbarian military class to Jerusalem.

From that perspective, the Renaissance is the beginning of de-Christianization, and therefore a destructive process. Such opinion is quite common among Roman Catholics who read old-fashioned books like Henri Delassus’s La Conjuration antichrétienne (1910):

the whole movement impressed on Christianity by the Renaissance, the Reformation and the Revolution is a satanic effort to tear man away from the supernatural order established by God at the beginning and restored by Our Lord Jesus Christ in the midst of time, and to confine man to naturalism.

This viewpoint is shared by French Traditionalists, who follow René Guénon’s brand of anti-modern perennialism, believing that pre-Vatican-II Catholicism was, esoterically, an initiatory mystery cult, and that the past was by definition better than the current Kali Yuga.[2] Traditionalists, however, tend to regard ancient paganism even more highly that medieval Christianity, and will not follow Delassus when he claims that the Renaissance was the rebirth of “paganism”, which for him is almost synonymous with satanism (since pagan gods are demons):

Paganism, pushing mankind down the slope to which original sin had led it, told man that he was on earth to enjoy the life and goods that this world offered him. The pagan did not aspire, did not seek anything beyond.

There are grave misunderstandings here. First, paganus originally means “peasant” or country folk; it was used by the Church as an insult against its enemies. No pre-Christian Roman or Renaissance intellectual ever declared himself a pagan. And if by “paganism” we mean “polytheism”, we miss the point. Renaissance men had little time for the ancient gods. What they loved was philosophy, which, in their vocabulary, encompassed all fields of rational investigation, including metaphysics and ethics. Ancient philosophers generally looked down on traditional religion: Socrates was sentenced to death under the charge of disrespect for the city gods. Finally, ancient philosophy has little to do with “naturalism” (in the sense of materialism), still less with atheism. There are no Platonic atheist. It just conveys a vision of God and His Providence (a word that Christians borrowed from the Stoics, like Logos) that is at odds with the foreign Judeo-Christian tradition that took over Europe from the Levant.

The alternative perspective on the Renaissance that I’m going to present here agrees with the Christian perspective on two points. Firstly, the Renaissance was indeed a profound break with the medieval order; it was almost the birth of a new civilization. Secondly, this break was a reconnection with the Greco-Roman heritage; it was a second Greek miracle. Where my perspective differs is in the value I ascribe to this civilizational awakening. I will point out that the greatest achievements of European civilization came from the Renaissance, and that we cannot admire European civilization without marveling at the genius of the Renaissance.

This perspective is not new. When I say, in essence, that European civilization blossomed during the Renaissance by grafting itself on Greco-Roman antiquity, I’m simply echoing the vision of the Renaissance men themselves.

Is this an important topic of discussion? Yes, it is of paramount importance to anyone who is concerned with the future of Western civilization. For in order to form a realistic vision of its possible future, we must first get a clear understanding of its essence, or foundations. If we consider Christianity the soul of the West, then we must either despair or pray for an eschatological miracle. On the other hand, we can perhaps hope to see the light at the end of the tunnel if we recognize that the genius of European civilization is the genius of Greco-Roman (or Hellenistic) civilization, awakened from its medieval slumber by the Renaissance. Anthony Gottlieb, author of The Dream of Reason: A History of Western Philosophy from the Greeks to the Renaissance, uses an evocative metaphor: “Having pricked its finger on Christian theology, philosophy fell asleep for about a thousand years until awakened by the kiss of Descartes”[3] (although I would argue that Prince Charming came two centuries before Descartes’ Discourse on the Method).

Dechristianization is irreversible, but it does not mean the death of our civilization, because Christianity is neither the first nor the principal root of our civilization. For good or bad, Christianity has nourished our civilization for a time, but did not create it: we are still the heirs of Athens and Rome, far more than of Jerusalem and the Vatican. We are Greco-Romans in a deeper sense than we are Judeo-Christians.

About the Middle Ages

The men of the Renaissance coined the term “middle age” (medium aevum) to describe what they perceived as a long eclipse of Greco-Roman thought and knowledge.[4] Today, this classification is called into question. The period from the 4th to the 8th century is now referred to as “Late Antiquity”; it is characterized by the decadence of Roman institutions and culture, and the conquest of the minds by Christianity, from slaves up to emperors. Not before the end of the 10th century appeared Romanesque art, our oldest surviving vestige of medieval architecture. Romanesque art is simply called l’art roman in French, and rightly so, because it is hardly distinguishable from Roman (romain) art. European chroniclers from the beginning of the 11th century believed they were still living in Romano orbe.[5]

From the mid-11th century starts the cultural hegemony of the Roman Church. Or does it? Because the Church had a virtual monopoly on writing, historians, who depend on written material, tend to confuse medieval culture with clerical culture, forgetting that churchmen represented a tiny percentage of the European population. The overwhelming majority of lay people didn’t understand Latin, but they thought, spoke and sang nonetheless, and shared a rich oral culture grounded in pre-Christian lore and ideas (this was the subject of my PhD thesis, condensed into my book La Mort féerique, Gallimard, 2011).

It is a serious but common mistake to attribute the cultural achievements of the Middle Ages to Christianity. Consider the emblematic example of Gothic cathedrals. They are Catholic for sure. But who built them? Bishops were the main fundraisers, but they had nothing to do with the technical and aesthetic prowess of these masterpieces. The designers and builders of cathedrals were highly specialized craftsmen organized into independent guilds. As it happens, some of those men called themselves “free masons”, because they were free to travel throughout Europe and choose their employers. These builders were jealous of their skills and liked to claim secret knowledge dating back to Antiquity. It’s ironic that Freemasonry has become, in the eyes of authors like Henri Delassus, the Church’s archetypal enemy, even declared satanic by Pope Leo XIII (duped by Léo Taxil’s hoax). There is, of course, no identity between the Freemasonry that emerged in the 18th century and the medieval guilds, but the filiation is indisputable.

I don’t want to draw exaggerated conclusions from this fact, nor do I wish to dispute the architectural genius of the Middle Ages. I am simply drawing attention to the logical error of crediting “Christianity” or “the Church” with everything that we see as embodying medieval “Christendom”. The causal link that is commonly postulated between the Catholic Church and European civilization is largely imaginary.

The big question, in the end, is whether Christianity has made Europe great, or whether Europe has, for a time, made Christianity great. To answer that question, you only have to look at what Christianity has produced among non-European peoples (and I count the Byzantines as Greek, therefore European).

It’s noteworthy that the term “Gothic” (gotico) applied to architecture first appeared during the Renaissance, with a pejorative connotation on the part of Italian artists and architects, who saw the flamboyant Gothic of the late Middle Ages as barbaric mannerism, and preferred to return to the Roman standards. They rediscovered these standards in 1414 in the ten volumes of Vitruvius’ De architectura (1st century BC), which was totally unknown in the Middle Ages. Vitruvius’ aesthetic principles, based on geometry, equilibrium, and the imitation of nature, were to influence not only architects, but also artists. We are all familiar with Leonardo da Vinci’s reproduction of the “Vitruvian Man”.

The Men of Art

It was a Florentine scholar, Poggio Bracciolini, who discovered Vitruvius’ work. The city of Florence, the first cradle of the Renaissance, had been an independent Republic since the 11th century, like other Italian cities—including Rome, whose citizens expelled the Pope several times. In the 15th century, under the benevolent rule of the Medici family (Cosimo the Elder and his grandson Lorenzo the Magnificent), Florence was leading an extraordinary artistic and literary revival. With the founding of a Platonic Academy in 1462, which was to become a major center of intellectual exchange, Florence saw itself as the reincarnation of Athens.

It’s the Florentine Michelangelo who first springs to mind when we think of the breathtaking technical and aesthetic summit reached in the art of sculpture during the Renaissance. It was made possible by the imitation of Greek and Roman models, and by the study of human anatomy, which had been almost impossible under Catholic rule. Nothing comparable to Renaissance sculpture existed in the Middle Ages. Michelangelo’s David, sculpted from a single seventeen-foot high block of marble, raises with special acuteness the question of the relationship (or non-relationship) between Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian traditions. From which of these two sources did Michelangelo’s genius spring? Clearly, his David is not Jewish, but Greek. Look closely! The very idea of such full nude human representation is repulsive to the traditional Jew, whose god forbids human images (Exodus 20:4; Deuteronomy 4:16-17).

If we now look for paintings that best illustrate the European genius, we may think of another Renaissance Florentine, Leonardo da Vinci. And we might reflect on the fact that his world-famous masterpiece is not a portrait of the Virgin, but that of an enigmatic woman in whom some have recognized the goddess Isis, “unveiled”: Mona Lisa as Madonna l’Isa. One of the major contributions of the Renaissance to painting was perspective (invented by Filippo Brunelleschi in 1425), which made it three-dimensional. Italy was not the only hotbed of creativity in painting: the Flemish painters of the same period invented oil-on-canvas painting, and their scenes of daily life soon reached an astonishing level of realism and expressivity.

Let’s move on to music. Apart from Gregorian chant, which is boringly monophonic, little is known of the music played in Western Europe during the Middle Ages, except that the instruments were mainly of Eastern origin. The foundations of Baroque music, which marks the beginning of classical music, date from the Renaissance. The first theories of music appeared in the 15th century, and were of Pythagorean inspiration. It was at this time that the major third was included among the consonant chords, that the meantone temperament was invented to enable the construction of keyboards, and that most of the instruments still in use today were designed. This was the beginning of polyphonic music, the writing of which was codified and began to be printed as early as 1476. All this was invented in princely courts, but gradually found its way into popular music.

Here again, it is difficult to find the slightest contribution of Christianity to these developments. At the Council of Trent (1545-63), the Church advised against polyphony, as it interfered with the understanding of sacred texts. Of course, sacred music became polyphonic too, and we can’t deny that some composers were pious men (Johann Sebastian Bach comes to mind, although he was a post-Renaissance Protestant), but it would be nonsensical to reduce their inspiration and talent to their Christian faith or upbringing. In any case, classical music sprouted from the genius of the Renaissance, and owes almost nothing to the European Middle Ages.

I’m of the opinion that the spiritual and moral uplifting produced by classical music, in all social strata of Europe, was far more powerful than that of the Catholic mass, and that its disappearance from the cultural environment of the younger generations counts for more in the barbarization of our societies than the loss of church attendance and the decline of belief in Christian dogmas. Music is the language of the gods.

In conclusion, the Renaissance can be seen as not mere progress, but an immense qualitative leap in European art, unparalleled in any other civilization.

The same can be said of Renaissance science, which was still called “natural philosophy” back then, and to which I now turn.

Louis Rougier, The Genius of the West (1971)

I can find no better way to introduce this topic than by quoting from Louis Rougier’s splendid book, The Genius of the West (an abridged translation of the French original, Le Génie de l’Occident, 1969). In the first chapters, Rougier writes about “the ‘quantum leap’ of the human spirit achieved by Greece”:

In place of the empirical routine of Eastern thought, the Greeks substituted the science of proof. This science is not satisfied with the evidence of the senses which describes the how of things: it insists upon intellectual evidence which can explain the why. Instead of the practical geometry of the Egyptians we get the axiomatic and deductive geometry of the Pythagoreans; instead of the calculations of the Phoenicians traders, the theory of numbers; in place of the descriptive and numeric astronomy of the Babylonians, the theoretical and explanatory astronomy of Eudoxus, Hipparchus and Ptolemy, which explains the apparently capricious movements of the planets by a geometric combination of simple, circular and uniform movements in an expanded universe. In place of the theogonies of Homer and Hesiod, we find that first the Milesian philosophers and then the Atomists substituted the science of physics, which had as its goal the explanation of all phenomena, celestial as well as terrestrial, by means of purely natural causes. In place of the magical and priestly medicine of the East, Asclepiades and his followers developed a science of healing founded upon clinical observations. For the legendary tales of the bards there were substituted narrative history by Herodotus and interpretive history by Thucydides and Polybius. New words appear which have no equivalents in the ancient Oriental languages: theory, demonstration, logic, and syllogism.[6]

Greek civilization, however, had a “handicap”, Rougier argues. The Greeks loved knowledge for its own sake, but lacked the incentive to apply it in practical ways. This is because they relied on slaves for mechanical labor, which led them to look down on it as unworthy of free citizens.

Prejudice against the mechanical arts became so strong that Archimedes, the inventor of the lever, wedge, pulley, worm screw, and winch, would not—if we may believe Plutarch—leave behind any written treatise on these matters: “regarding the work of an engineer and every art that ministers to the needs of life as ignoble and vulgar, he devoted his earnest efforts only to those studies the charm and subtlety of which are not affected by the claims of necessity.”[7]



Slavery, Rougier explains, ultimately “brought ruin to the Greek cities, to the Hellenic empire, and finally to Rome, by creating an expansive urban proletariat and by impoverishing the agrarian masses.”[8]

This explains the rise of Christianity, a slave-religion as Nietzsche saw it. Christendom raised the status of the working and merchant classes, which allowed them to organize in guilds and stimulated their creativity, leading to a long series of useful inventions, starting with the water mill and the windmill. With the camshaft, circular motion could be converted into linear motion, and operate mechanical saws or hydraulic hammers. Progress in mining, metallurgy, chemistry, weaving, building, transport, and agriculture, were made of good use.

Taking shape was a technical civilization destined to transform economic and social life and man’s view of the world. This development was greatly aided by the gradual disappearance of slavery and by the establishment of relative security from invasion as great feudal monarchies emerged from the eleventh century on.[9]



All these improvements were purely empirical, but this empirical approach proved decisive when combined with Greek theory by such geniuses as Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519) or Francis Bacon (1561-1626), who united theoretical science and practical craftsmanship, and transformed knowledge into power.

If Greek science could be rediscovered at all, after a millennium of Christian obscurantism, it is because it had been preserved in the first place during the Hellenistic period, notably in the library of Alexandria founded by Ptolemy I Soter (305-283 BC), which is said to have contained up to 700,000 volumes. It was almost miraculous that a small but significant part of this Greek treasure survived Christianity, to be rediscovered in the Renaissance, as Rougier explains:

The triumph of Christianity in the West as the religion of the state had provoked one of the greatest destructions of books, manuscripts, libraries and works of art ever recorded in history. If a few works survived this holocaust, it was due to some old Romans, high dignitaries of the court of Theodoric. It is not to the West, but to the Orient—Byzantium, Syria, Persia and Arabia—that we owe the survival of Hellenic culture. / Between the thirteenth and sixteenth centuries the works of Archimedes, Apollonius, and others reached the West via Syria, Baghdad, Cordova, Toledo, and Palermo, arousing scientific thought from its long sleep. It was a passage in Archimedes which led Copernicus to the hypothesis of the heliocentric universe; it was Apollonius who led Kepler to substitute an ellipse for a circle in his explanation of the orbits of the planets; and above all, it was Archimedes who taught Leonardo da Vinci, Benedetti and Galileo to use mathematics in their studies of nature. A problem posed by Pappus on the locus of points led Descartes to create analytical geometry. There are many such examples. It is not too great a claim to say that the fate of Western civilization turned on the almost haphazard preservation of a few dozen ancient manuscripts.[10]



Rougier here perhaps underestimates the relative care with which the Greek Christians, unlike the Latins, treated Greek science, thanks largely to Basil of Caesarea’s letters To Young Men on How They Might Benefit from Greek Literature (around 370). “This little book,” writes Collin Wells in Sailing from Byzantium, “would do much to keep the peace between Athens and Jerusalem in the coming millennium.”[11]

Yet only a tiny fraction of the books that had been preserved in Alexandria ultimately made it through the Middle Ages, just enough to rouse a sense of wonder and thirst, which would create a new civilization of books within a single lifetime. When Gutenberg printed his first books in 1454, Marcel Ficino, the future director of the Platonic Academy in Florence, was eleven years old. At that time, there were thousands of handwritten books in Europe, and access to these rarities was relatively difficult. Half a century later, by the time Ficino had translated the whole of Plato, presses were running at 200 to 300 sites in Europe, and there were at least 10 million books in circulation.[12] The printing press and the circulation of books accelerated the birth of what came to be known as the “Republic of Letters”, or the “Humanist International”, which brought together the most brilliant minds from Italy, Germany, France, Flanders, Spain and England. It was the humanists of the Renaissance, and Erasmus of Rotterdam (1466-1536) more than any other, who developed a European consciousness that would have been hard to find in the Middle Ages (below Erasmus in a printed engraving by Albrecht Dürer).

The Rebirth of Greek Science

In the Middle Ages, Medicine had regressed from the time of Claudius Galen of Pergamon (c. 129-201 AD), who had built on the Hippocratic Corpus, systematized anatomical observation, formulated hypotheses on physiological processes—and healed Marcus Aurelius. Because medieval clerics and monks were strongly discouraged from the practice of medicine, and because the dissection of corpses was taboo, less was known about medicine in the 12th century than eight centuries earlier by the Greeks.[13] What little learning appeared then came from the Arabs, through whom the Latins discovered parts of Galen’s works, as well as the Persian Avicenna (980-1037), translated into Latin in Toledo between 1150 and 1187.

The same applies to geography. The Greeks (Thales, Herodotus, Aristotle) had yearned to explore and describe the world. Eratosthenes (276-194 BC), director of the Museum of Alexandria, calculated mathematically the earth’s circumference with a precision of 4 percent. Around 150 AD, Claudius Ptolemy composed a compilation of the available geographical data. All this fell into oblivion in the West during the Middle Ages. Cartography became non-existent, or limited to symbolic representations of the world with Jerusalem at its center. Geography was only revived with the rediscovery of Ptolemy’s Geography in the early 15th century, and established itself as a discipline in its own right with the Age of Discovery.

In astronomy, no real progress had been made since Ptolemy, whose treatise Almagest was rediscovered by the “Arabs” (mostly Persians in fact) in the 12th century. When Copernicus defended heliocentrism in his treatise De Revolutionibus in 1543, he claimed to be inspired by Pythagoras, while Galileo, a century later, wrote under the patronage of Plato.

The rediscovery of Plato was crucial. As François Jullien explains in L’Invention de l’idéal et le destin de l’Europe (2009), it was under Plato’s patronage that Galileo took

the boldest decision ever, to “superimpose” on the world of common experience a geometric world of idealities, as forms of the intelligible…. This revolution in physics could only be achieved in Europe by breaking with Aristotle, because it required to rise, thanks to mathematics, above the immediate world of quality and perception …, a world made up of changing, contingent and indefinitely varied matter, and therefore also vague and indeterminate, over which mathematical verifications, which are only true in abstracto, could not have a hold.[14]

Plato deduced his theory of Ideas from pre-Socratic mathematics, because mathematical objects (numbers and geometrical figures) are pure, immaterial, immutable and universal ideas.

Aristotle, a pupil of Plato, disputed the transcendent existence of “ideas” (idea) or “forms” (eidos), which in his view exist only in people’s minds. He freed himself from the cult of mathematics, arguing that “in nature, there are no circles, triangles or straight lines.” At the same time, Aristotle challenged the immortality of the soul, which for him was synonymous with organic life. Medieval scholastic theologians, who discovered Aristotle, first through Averroes from Cordoba in the 12th century, reinjected the immortality of the soul into their Aristotelianism, arguing that, while the soul is naturally perishable, the omnipotent God made is supernaturally immortal for humans.

Aristotle’s empiricism had provided a useful corrective to the rigidity of Platonic idealism, and his logic proved invaluable. But because the scholastic masters put Aristotle’s science at the service of theology, they were scientifically sterile, provoking Petrarch’s sarcasm against “the mad and vociferous sect of the scholastici.” It was the rejection of Aristotle and the rediscovery of Plato that enabled the West to take off scientifically, because the belief in the existence of pure unchangeable ideas is necessary for doing mathematics. British mathematician Roger Penrose imagines that “whenever the mind perceives a mathematical idea, it makes contact with Plato’s world of mathematical concepts.”[15] To do astronomy or physics, you also need to believe that natural laws are real, and not mere subjective concepts.

The extraordinary fruitfulness of Platonic idealism, which inspired the Greeks and then the Romans to believe in man’s capacity to access universal truths and values, cannot be overstated. This is the source of Roman Law, which for centuries remained the basis of all European legal systems. The Roman jurist Gaius, author of the Institutes around 161 AD, is credited with the first attempt to found law scientifically, i.e. rationally. What he calls the “law of nations” (ius gentium) is “the law common to the whole human race, established among all men by natural reason and observed in a similar way among all peoples.” Hugo Grotius’s On the Law of War and Peace (1625), considered the first systematic treatise on international law, is based on Gaius. The rationality of Roman law explains, according to René Robaye, why it “has outlived the society that created it, to become, centuries later, the foundation of the most important family of modern legal systems. … Most universities continue to make it an object of scientific research, for the genius of Rome is first and foremost that of its law, and the influence of Roman institutions remains considerable.”[16]

We can therefore conclude for science as we did for the arts: Europe’s unique scientific creativity began in the Renaissance, with the reappropriation of ancient Greek science. As the trial of Galileo suffices to illustrate, the Church played a predominantly negative role in this scientific take-off. This could not be otherwise, since scientific progress started with questioning the Church’s authority in matters of truth, and challenging the belief in miracles. As an emblematic example of the clash between science and the Church, it was with rational philological criteria that Nicolas de Cues in 1433, then Lorenzo Valla eight years later, proved that Constantine’s Donation was a forgery—a serious blow to the prestige and hegemonic claims of the popes.

Reformation and Counter-Reformation

To be fair, the Church hierarchy was not unanimously opposed to the intellectual and artistic movement of the Renaissance. There were humanist popes and patrons of the arts of great importance. Nicholas V (1447-55) befriended Cosimo Medici and founded the Vatican Library, which by the time of his death contained over 16,000 volumes. He took under his protection Lorenzo Valla, who had proved that Constantine’s Donation was a forgery.

Pius II (1458-64) was also a man of great erudition and curiosity, who wrote numerous works, including his memoirs, considered a literary masterpiece. His successor Paul II (1464-71), on the other hand, was a reactionary who had the members of the Academia Romana school of Pomponio Leto arrested and tortured.

Julius II (1503-13) who came to the pontificate after a military career, was responsible for Michelangelo’s decoration of the Sistine Chapel, and commissioned Raphael to paint the famous Vatican mural, The School of Athens, depicting the philosophers and scholars of Antiquity (pay attention to the gestures of Plato and Aristotle in the center, symbolizing their diverging orientation).

Julius II was followed by two members of the Medici family, Leo X (1513-21) and Clement VII (1523-34). Like the Borgias before them, all these popes came from wealthy families. Some were Renaissance men by taste and conviction. Like other princes, they financed major cultural and artistic projects to raise the prestige of their city. They may not have been very religious, or dogmatic, or prone to the burning of heretics, but they attest that there was a Renaissance party within the Church itself. And this suggests the possibility of an new Hegelian synthesis between the Judeo-Christian tradition and the rediscovered Greco-Roman heritage, in the spirit of Basil of Caesarea.

The upheaval of the Protestant Reformation brought this process to an end. To a large extent, it was a counter-Renaissance. Despite their similar positions on the abuses of Catholic authority, the Reformers and the Humanists came into violent conflict, with the Luther-Erasmus controversy over free will in the 1520s as breaking point.

The Counter-Reformation, launched by the Council of Trent between 1545 and 1563, responded to the Reformation with the same fanaticism. It established:

– dogmatic rigidity, with new dogmas such as transubstantiation, and a renewed attachment to Aristotle, which the humanists had rejected in favor of Plato: Thomas Aquinas was proclaimed Doctor of the Church by Pius V in 1567;

– reinforced pontifical absolutism, with the Congregation of the Holy Office (a new Inquisition) founded in 1542;

– the cult of secrecy and political intrigue, with the international network of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits).

While Nicolaus Copernicus died in 1543 without clerical penalty, Galileo, a century later, was forced to officially renounce heliocentrism by the Jesuit Inquisitor Cardinal Bellarmin, who also condemned the astronomer and mathematician Giordano Bruno to the stake in 1600, after seven years of prison and torture. Bruno was an outstanding genius who had gone beyond Copernican heliocentrism and taught that the universe had no center and no circumference.

The history of European science between the Renaissance and the scientific revolution of the 17th and 18th centuries is above all the history of its struggle with the Catholic Church, but also with Protestant autorities (Kepler was excommunicated by the Lutheran Church). Ultimately, it was in countries that protected religious pluralism, such as England from 1689, the Netherlands and Prussia—where the French Huguenots found refuge—that science flourished best.

Yes, But What About God?

The conflict between the Christian faith and science during the Renaissance was by no means a conflict between faith and atheism. Atheism was non-existent in the debates of the 15th century. In the following century, humanists like Erasmus and his friend Thomas More were horrified by the religious wars, but considered atheism even worse than religious fanaticism. Scientists believed in God, and this was still the case in the 17th century: Isaac Newton, the greatest scientific genius of his time, was intensely religious.

However, the idea of God held by these men of learning was moving further and further away from Christian doctrine and closer to Greek philosophy: it was a God who governed the world through natural laws rather than miracles, and who communicated with man through reason rather than Revelation. The life of the French mathematician Blaise Pascal is a dramatic illustration of this tension between two ideas of God. Pascal was a genius of great renown. But in 1654, at the age of 31, he had a mystical experience and renounced the “God of the philosophers” in favor of the God of the Gospels. He stopped contributing to science and moved closer to the Jansenist abbey of Port-Royal. He died of a neurological disease at the age of 39.

The notion that the Greeks—or even the Barbarians, for that matter—were incapable of rising above polytheism, and that Europeans needed Jewish monotheism to “know” “God” is one of the greatest lies that has alienated us from our pre-Christian roots. Greek philosophy was, in essence, a quest for the unity of Being, and philosophers had a lot to say about God, whose existence and nature, they believed, could be discussed rationally.

From the logical premise that God is infinite, the Stoics deduced that nothing can exist outside Him. Consequently, God and the Cosmos are one and the same. For this reason, the Stoics are sometimes called “pantheists” (a term coined in 1705). But it is beyond discussion that they were essentially monotheists. In a famous Hymn to Zeus, Stoic philosopher Cleanthes (3rd century BC) called God “Nature’s great Sovereign, ruling all by law,” to whom men must turn their minds in order to live “the noble life, the only true wealth.” Cleanthes prayed that people who do evil by ignorance can be enlightened: “Scatter, O Father, the darkness from their souls.” The Roman Seneca wrote in the 1st century AD, in his Letter to Lucilius 41:

We do not need to uplift our hands towards heaven, or to beg the keeper of a temple to let us approach his idol’s ear, as if in this way our prayers were more likely to be heard. God is near you, he is with you, he is within you. This is what I mean, Lucilius: a holy spirit indwells within us, one who marks our good and bad deeds, and is our guardian. As we treat this spirit, so are we treated by it. Indeed, no man can be good without the help of God. Can one rise superior to fortune unless God helps him to rise? He it is that gives noble and upright counsel.

Stoicism was one of the most precious gift of the Greeks to the Romans. It had the favor of Cicero, and later of emperor Marcus Aurelius, whose reign was, according to Edward Gibbon’s History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire (1776), “possibly the only period in history in which the happiness of a great people was the sole object of government.”[17]

Stoicism aroused great enthusiasm during the Renaissance. Cicero’s Stoic treatise on Duty (De Officiis) was the first classical text to be printed, in 1465. Erasmus published Seneca’s work in 1515, and in 1584 Justus Lipsius promoted Stoicism in his essay on Constancy, which impressed many thinkers such as Montaigne (1533-92) and gave rise to what is known as Renaissance Neo-Stoicism. It would later influence some major figures of the Enlightenment such as Jean-Jacques Rousseau or Thomas Jefferson, who once wrote to John Adams (April 11, 1823): “Indeed I think that every Christian sect gives a great handle to Atheism by their general dogma that, without a revelation, there would not be sufficient proof of the being of a god.”

Notes

[1] His actual words, pronounced in a speech in the House of Commons, 23 January 1948, were: “For my part, I consider that it will be found much better by all Parties to leave the past to history, especially as I propose to write that history.”

[2] For a good presentation of that little-known but influential movement, which influences political thinkers like Steve Bannon and Alexander Dugin, read Mark Sedgwick, Traditionalim: The Radical Project for Restoring Sacred Order, Penguin, 2023.

[3] Anthony Gottlieb, The Dream of Reason: A History of Western Philosophy from the Greeks to the Renaissance, W.W. Norton & Co, 2016,, p. 359.

[4] Karl Ferdinand Werner, Naissance de la noblesse, Arthème Fayard/Pluriel, 2010, p. 108.

[5] Raoul Glaber, Histoires, ed. and trans. Mathieu Arnoux, Brépols, 1996, livre II, § 13-17, pp. 116-125.

[6] Louis Rougier, The Genius of the West, Nash Publishing, 1971, pp. 2-3.

[7] Ibid., pp. 35-36.

[8] Ibid., p. 40.

[9] Ibid., p. 49.

[10] Ibid., pp. 65-66.

[11] Collin Wells, Sailing from Byzantium: How a Lost Empire Shaped the World, Bantam, 2008, p. 48-51. Read also Anthony Kaldellis, Hellenism in Byzantium: the Transformation of Greek Identity and the Reception of the Classical Tradition, Cambridge UP, 2007.

[12] Gottlieb, The Dream of Reason, p. 437.

[13] Gottlieb, The Dream of Reason, p. 362.

[14] François Jullien, L’Invention de l’idéal, et le destin de l’Europe, Gallimard, 2017, p. 156-157.

[15] Quoted in Gottlieb, The Dream of Reason, p. 178.

[16] René Robaye, Le Droit Romain, Academia, 2023, pp. 7-10.

[17] Quoted in Lisa Hill and Eden Blazejak, Stoicism and the Western Political Tradition, Palgrave/Macmillan, 2021. Gibbon includes Marcus Aurelius’s predecessor Antoninus Pius in that assessment