The whole problem is NOT that THEY, the governments, their experts, their thugs have been lying to people about everything the whole time-since the their whole existence is to lie and deceive - but the real problem lies on the people’s blind belief in a small group of individuals who claim to have "authority", "expertise," "science" and "credentials!" So people just take everything from them at face values and never bother to check, read, think and question. And the worst thing exists and rules our world ever since: the reification of bullshit upon bullshit, rubbish piling up upon rubbish!

Just think of how long and how much the bullshit of Jewish fictitious stories a.k.a Hebrew bibles have been doing to humankind!

Just like the "conversation" between all “experts” on the question "Can AI have consciousness, spirit, soul, and mind?" in which our respected experts break down a whole human being into different parts and name them differently accordingly with all fancy scientific terminologies… bullshit such as “ribosome!”

But if you pay enough attention to yourself, your own life- and think and investigate your own so-called "consciousness, spirit, soul, and mind" or whatever name “experts” put out there .. you just cannot separate them from even within the whole process of your impermanent thinking!

Have you ever seriously asked yourself these “silly” questions:

-When did “I” begin thinking or being "conscious?"

-Have “I” ever stopped thinking or stopped being "conscious?"

Well, you will have your own answers. And everything will stay with you and hopefully form your own conclusion, if this can be concluded!

Please DO NOT let their fancy mouthful words fool you and make you stop thinking and stop questioning!