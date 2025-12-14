The genocidal terrorist Jewish state and the Jewish-A have been behaving and acting like rabid dogs because the whole world is just a bunch of cowards!

The EU, the whole Europe, Asia, the West Asia, the South Americas, Christian, Muslim/Arab… Everyone has been looking on while Palestinians being genocided for years!

What would make these cowards come to assist Venezuela?

As “Nation States” these statist cowards would wait for the Jewish-A being exhausted by such hubris thuggery of the Jewish-A then jump in to “implement” “international law!”

Nope, the Jewish-A is just making a bluff to scare Nicolás Maduro and Venezuelans into voluntary submission!

Did I say Imperialism is just nationalism on steroid writ large!

BTW, has any Venezuelan ever wondered why their oil rich country is so poor and underdeveloped? What has gone wrong in all south Americas?

Has any Muslim West Asian ever wondered why their countries are so cowardly toward the Jews? Well, except the Ansar Allah Houthi Yemeni!