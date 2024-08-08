The Quiet Heroes Of Our Time and Our Humankind
Drs Stefan Lanka, Tom Cowan, Andrew Kaufman, The Baileys and many others in the No Virus group are the quiet heroes of our time. The true heroes of our humanity.
This seminar is short, simple, but profound. Thank you Tom!
No Virus Movement
12th August 2022
This is a special video dedicated to the legendary Dr. Stefan Lanka.
How did the virologist come to realise that the pathogenic viruses he was chasing did not exist?
We cover:
the misunderstanding of bacteriophages
refuting the HIV/AIDS dogma
the €100,000 measles court case
7 points of how the virus story had already refuted itself
the end of virology….
