Like most of well experienced and knowledgeable ex-thugs (I.e politicians and government employees) George Galloway knows “the purpose of power is power” first hand. And like every ex-thugs, I.e most of our dear experts, George knows it, experiences it first hand, but does not understand it and is still unable to fathom it! Otherwise George and all of our “dear experts” would have left statism already and be an anarchist just like Robert Higgs and especially the late professor Butler D. Shaffer.

Butler D. Shaffer started his life journey as a Libertarian, a minimalist who believes society needs to be governed but by a “small government.” After having experienced and witnessed so many crimes by governments of all shapes and forms, before farewelled to this world, in his later years Butler D. Shaffer had made a decisive step to be an anarchist.

Statism is not just the most dangerous religion of all religions but actually a mental disease, a cognitive cancer that destroys the mind, its critical faculty, and the ability to see the reality through one’s very own experience and belief.

We all see many believers leaving religion… but rarely see a statist leaving statism despite all the democidal crimes.