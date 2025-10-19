Geoffrey Chaucer -c. 1343 – 25 October 1400)

Geoffrey Chaucer was an English poet, writer and is one of the most important English poets of the Middle Ages.

[In far-off Asia a little child walks through the ghetto on his way to school, singing Alma redemptoris as he goes. The Jews, outraged, hire a homicide who seizes the child, cuts his throat, and throws the body in a privy. The child’s distraught mother searches for him throughout the ghetto. Wondrously the child begins to sing; the provost comes, puts the Jews to death, and has the child carried to the church. There the child explains that the Virgin Mary laid a grain upon his tongue and he will sing until it is removed. When the grain is removed the child gives up the ghost. He is buried as a martyr.]