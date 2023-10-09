PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julius Skoolafish's avatar
Julius Skoolafish
Oct 9, 2023

• GAZA 2023 - MAX IGAN

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ftu6SHC7OgNU/

(Max Igan also cites Edwin Black in incorrect context)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Julius Skoolafish's avatar
Julius Skoolafish
Oct 9, 2023

All good - until you cited Edwin Black. The National Socialists did indeed cooperate with Zionists to bring about 'an amicable' transfer of Jews out of Germany - probably their biggest mistake in terms of underestimating what they were capable of ...

"If a British statesman today demands of me that all problems related to Germany’s vital interests first be discussed with England, then I could as well insist that all issues pending in Great Britain had first to be discussed with us. It is entirely possible that the English would retort to this: “The Germans have no business being in Palestine!” Indeed, we do not want to be in Palestine. And just as we Germans have no business being in Palestine, the English have no business being in our German Lebensraum! And now they declare the issues at stake to be general questions of law and legitimacy. This opinion would hold good only if they were universally binding ones. They tell us that we have no right to do this or no right to do that. I would like to ask in turn: What right have the English-to cite only one example-to go about shooting Arabs in Palestine only because these stand up to defend their homeland? Who gives them this right? We in Central Europe, on the other hand, have not slaughtered thousands. "

- Adolf Hitler - speech in Wilhelmshaven – April 1, 1939

"I am not in the least willing to allow foreign statesmen to create a second Palestine right here in the heart of Germany. The poor Arabs are defenseless and have been abandoned by all. "

- Adolf Hitler – closing speech at the NSDAP congress in Nuremberg – September 12, 1938

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 PhiQuyenChinh (TheTaoOfAnarchy)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture