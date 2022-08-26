(Updated onMonday 29-Jan-2024 at 13:00 Australia Time to replace Rumble,Bitchute Videos with the embedded videos)

Have you ever wonder why all of the "sudden", those government medical experts recently jumped out saying "Mea culpa"? But there will be no trial and no one will be in jail! Even though a bunch of dissident pundits are dreaming of a Nuremberg 2.0! It will never come. Even the Nuremberg1.0 was a farce! The Paper Clip Operation says it all!

Covid19 operation has been a great success. Everything is in place. Nothing can stop and reverse the Plan now! So, it's time for these Planners to sit back and enjoy watching their Plan playing out and being completed! Throwing some fall guys under the bus to gaslight the sheeple, especially the so-called dissidents is a clever move as planned of course!

Meanwhile, all the so-called leading dissident voices have been jumping on the bandwagon warning about the coming nuke war 3 and the coming designed famine that will complete the Great Reset and its depopulation plan!

Such useful idiots and cowards!

In the long term,

No war has ever depopulated this planet! Even a nuke war!

No famine has ever depopulated this planet!

And never will, as long as the BIRTH RATE is higher than the DEATH RATE!

That's why and how we, human beings have successfully multiplied despite all of those DISASTERS for thousands of years! You idiots!

Anyway, since DEPOPULATION is a long term plan with the reducing of 8 billions down to 500 millions is the target, ONLY the destruction of fertility by destroying reproductive functions in both sexes will do the culling successfully, fast, and permanently!

That's exactly the so-called “mRNA” Clot Shot (and the "auto transmitting spraying shot") is all about: DESTROYING THE REPRODUCTIVE FUNCTIONS IN BOTH SEXES, all in both children and adults.

Do you now understand the reason why THEY even inject the corpses, the condemned just before their executions? No reproductive gene must survive, except theirs!

If you survive beyond 2030, you will live in a society where BIRTH RATE will be decreasing rapidly, and any new born, if any at all, will be either defected or short live, except a very minority of normal births in the "ruling class quarter." And the DEATH RATE, in opposite direction, will be increasing rapidly NOT ONLY because of the clot-shot but also because of economic hardships, low-poor nutrition foods and chemical contaminated drinks (GMO-synthesized), couple with mental anxiety and illness.

Let this sinks in folks!

When BIRTH RATE decreases down to almost zero, and the DEATH RATE increases rapidly and is exacerbated by economic hardships and mental anxiety in a total surveillance system, then what is the next consequence?

Quick aging population with rapidly dwindling labor force with no replacement at all! Life expectancy will already be dramatically shortened!

Now, with the official current normal DEATH RATE is 178,000 a day (https://bioethics.georgetown.edu/2016/04/death-rate-is-120-per-minute/) plus increasing clot-shot deaths per day! And will increase rapidly from now on, and will be exacerbated after 2030 with BIRTH RATE downs near zero (extinction rate) by the designed effect of the mRNA clot-shot, HOW LONG will 7.5 billions be wiped out for good, without replacement permanently? You do the math, folks!

THEY don't need a nuke war and big famine at all!

My last point but not the least, is a question to those who are "pure blood prep people" (i.e Mike Adams and his ilk) , who will surely survive successfully beyond 2030! Then, What would you, "pure blood prep people", do next, since the main culprits, the murdering class will still be there as your and your posterity absolute rulers?

Keep voting and waiting for a coming of a new Savior in a total surveillance society? BTW, your prep and guns are useless! Because you loudmouthed guys have no brain and no guts to use them!