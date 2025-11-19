The "PissPlan": The Plan to get rid of their "Weakest Link!" All Of Them!
Laith deliberately omits the moronic cowards in Tehran! Why bother to even lament about the koshered Putin and the belly-oriented-China’s “inaction” while Iran, the Shia eldest brethren has not even dared to lift a finger to stop the genocide as the Houthis courageously did!
As I said repeatedly several times, and I stand by my words, that the cowardly morons in Tehran also have been on board in the sell-out of Palestinians in trading for being “accepted” as “partners” only to be double-crossed!
Well, I have already posted my take with my “wishful thinking” for the sake of Palestinians children!