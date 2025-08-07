I wish you folks find time to give this piece of information a thought. The late prof Antony Sutton were vilified and ridiculed as “quack” because he proved with hard evidences and proofs of American Wall St’s role behind the Communist Revolution and Soviet Industrialization Oct- 1917, the rise of Nazism with Hitler, and that of China’s Mao Zedong

By about the year 2000 Communist China will be a “superpower” built by American technology and skill.” Antony C. Sutton, American Secret Establishment published 1984 – America’s Secret Establishment

Anyway, please listen to this segment and let it sink in!

The full show if you are interested