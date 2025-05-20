But first, please listen to this Hindustani woman and “feel” the reason and how the Hindustanis vent their anger at the Seppo!
I tried NOT to laugh… but…. well what else can we expect from jingoism?
While the whole world cowardly looks on the Jews genociding Palestinians, the one and only Ansar Allah Houthis shames them all!
That’s all said. I still wish the Ansar Allah to reconsider their position. Please DO NOT let hundreds of Houthis died in vain!
The Jewish genocide of Palestinians has not been stopped… but it has gotten worse and worse!
