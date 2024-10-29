Do these idiots know that NOT ONLY people “survived” the powerful Atomic bombs but also buildings and even flimsy huts and palm trees!
And this stupid Michiko and Aljazeera even have the “intelligence” and “shamelessness” to show this photos in their own article!!!
The Buildings were still standing and a healthy Japanese man was there posing for a camera without “radiation protective clothes” …only one month after the “powerful blast” (Aug-1945) …and where were the camera crew?
Do people really still have brain at all?
Anyway….Now… the Mullahs of Iran declare “Not Planning to revive Nuclear policy”… Did they learn that it all bullshit?
