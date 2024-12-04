Ever since humankind stepped toward the 21st century, a new phenomenon slowly comes to prominence and dominance as in Goerge Orwell 1984 “Oxymoron rules.”

Do you hear such oxymoron? “Jews are most moral people” “the USA is a beacon of Democracy and the Rule of Law”? “escalate to de-escalate” etc…

“Rebuild a free and democratic country through martial law.”

South Korean people don’t buy it, They learned this fatal lesson from Korean thugs in the very recent past!

By the way.. I do smell the stench of seppo CIA in this “crisis.” THEY are testing the water once again after the Operation Covid19 plandemic using “anticommunism” and “rebuild democracy” as “threat and solution” or just say their “selling points!”

After all these years, these Korean clowns and dickheads still do whatever the Seppo order them to do! Amazing indeed!

Look at all ALL the Korean thugs right now. They were and still are ready to beat people up and shoot people down. As I said, people even good people, when in uniforms become brainless robots even animals. I experiencd this first hand during the Vietnam War… and everywhere during the Operation Copvid19 plandemic! Particulalry in Melbourne Victoria Australia where I live!

These thugs are truly animal in every sense of the word! They enjoyed beating people up. They feel powerful and do enjoy when people showing fear of them! And these thugs will be mad when people don’t fear them!

NOW WATCH WHAT HAPPENS IN SOUTH KOREA .. LEARN and WAKE UP!

South Korea’s political crisis – a timeline

April 11: Opposition parties romp to victory in elections for the National Assembly, securing more than 60 percent of the 300-seat parliament.

May 9: President Yoon expresses regrets and apologises on behalf of his wife and first lady, Kim Keon-hee, amid accusations that she unlawfully accepted a luxury handbag in 2022.

August 27: Yoon’s government proposes a 677.4 trillion won ($483bn) budget to tackle several challenges including rising health insurance costs and pensions.

November 26: Yoon vetoes a bill calling for a special counsel investigation into corruption allegations involving his wife, the third time he rejected the opposition-led bill.

November 29: The opposition slashes approximately 4.1 trillion won ($2.8bn) from Yoon’s proposed budget plan, cutting the government’s reserve fund and activity budgets for Yoon’s office, the prosecution, police and the state audit agency. Yoon’s governing People Power Party condemns the move as “neutralising the functions of the prosecution, the police and the state audit agency”.

December 2: Yoon’s popularity slides to 25 percent, according to the pollster Realmeter.

December 3: Yoon declares emergency martial law, saying he will rebuild a free and democratic country through martial law.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has struggled to push his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament. Yoon has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

UNDER THE EMERGENCY LAW

Entrance to the National Assembly was sealed on Tuesday and parliamentarians were barred from entering the building, according to local news outlet Yonhap.

General Park An-soo, the martial law commander, announced a number of measures under the declaration, including prohibitions on all political activities, “including those of the National Assembly, local councils, political parties, and political associations, as well as assemblies [and] demonstrations”.

The order prohibited labour strikes and slowdowns, as well as “gatherings that incite social disorder”. It further stated that all media will be placed under the control of the Martial Law Command.

“Any acts that deny or attempt to overthrow the liberal democratic system, as well as the dissemination of fake news, manipulation of public opinion, or false propaganda,” the order said.

Healthcare workers, including doctors who are currently on strike, must return to work within 48 hours or risk punishment.

“Violators of this proclamation will be subject to arrest, detention, and search and seizure without a warrant,” the commander noted.

President Yoon Suk-yeol declared martial law on Tuesday to thwart “antistate forces” among his opponents. However, lawmakers rejected the declaration as protesters gathered outside parliament in the country’s biggest political crisis in decades.

“In light of the National Assembly’s demand to lift martial law, I ordered the withdrawal of military forces involved in martial law operations,” Yoon said in a televised address. “Through an immediate cabinet meeting, we will accept the National Assembly’s request and proceed to revoke martial law.”

Early on Wednesday morning, the cabinet agreed to reverse the decision and lift martial law.

The president held an emergency meeting in his office overnight, after which he announced the imminent paralysis of power due to attempts to impeach him, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The commander of the martial law in South Korea, Park An-su, announced the suspension of the work of the parliament and political parties.

"The activities of the National Assembly and local legislative assemblies, as well as political parties, political gatherings, rallies, demonstrations and other political activities are completely prohibited," the Decree No. 1 of the Martial Law Command, which was signed by General of the Army of the Republic of Korea Army Park An-su, read.

The commander of the martial law in South Korea also said that control over all media outlets is being introduced in the country.

The South Korean Defense Ministry has ordered commanders of all military branches to increase combat readiness.

Footage has emerged online showing South Korean Armed Forces entering the country's Parliament.

The troops of the martial law command are trying to enter the parliament building, and the main entrance to the National Assembly is blocked, and barricades are being installed, according to Yonhap.

The situation near the parliament is extremely chaotic now, the passage to the territory adjacent to the National Assembly is blocked, admission is carried out only after checking identity cards, a number of deputies were unable to enter the territory of the complex. At one of the entrances there is a large bus with the inscription "Land Forces of the Republic of Korea". More than 100 people are gathered in front of the parliament building.

The South Korean military said it has been fighting "anti-state" forces. The defense ministry has ordered the army to be ready to repel emergency situations, reserve soldiers to go on duty, media reports say.

Videos from social media show clashes taking place near the parliament's building.

The military has left South Korea's parliament building, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the speaker of the South Korean parliament, Woo Won-shik.