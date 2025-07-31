PQC: No Palestinian should pay attention to these Muslim/Arab cowards and traitors. These useful idiots, cowards, and traitors must have no say at all.

This “move” is designed to shift all the blame the "Jewish genocide” on Palestinian Resistance! And a trap to exterminate all Palestinians without being fought back and killed by Palestinian Resistance! That means the Jews have been suffering and injured badly by Palestinian Resistance!

“Two state solution” has always been a trap and will be a trap! The Jewish ultimate goal is to take all the land and exterminate all non-Jews! And not just Palestine or even the so-called Yinon Plan. The Jews have openly declared they will take all and purify all the land of Arab including Egypt!

Not a single word uttered by the Jews and their minion West and Arab leagues should be trusted!

This is a trap, a final act of selling out Palestine ordered by the Jews!

Lay down your defense and you all will be executed!

Yest, everyone has abandoned you, but don’t ever abandon yourself! You still have the Houthis Ansar Allah!

Fight them to your last breath! Do not let anyone decide your future! Only you who is the sole decider of your own destiny!

Read this trap word by word and between the lines