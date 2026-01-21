The Nature of Nation-State: Even Larry Wilkerson Is Bewildered
Just as a religious believer would never fathom how religion could commit and cause such crimes and atrocities, a statist believer would never fathom how such absurdities and destruction could happen right before their eyes. They are all bewildered while ordinary people continue to pay the ultimate price for such blind faith in government… and religion!
