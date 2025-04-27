If you think such statist/government power structure only exists in the USA and the Jews, you must have lived under the rock for all these years!

Power is power. Psychopaths are psychopath. Psychopaths love power the most, hence would stop at nothing, do everything anything to get it, preserve it, hold on it relentlessly without remorse, including but not limited to, killing their own family.

Only system of government violent authority a.k.a statism provides such power and means of protection and preservation.

Every single government’s power structure on this planet Earth, past and present, operates and functions on the same base: bribery, blackmail, drug, child sex honey trap, intimidation, assassination, execution, lies, deception … that’s the nature of power.

I am not sure if these gentlemen understand such nature of government power can only be abolished but not cannot be changed! Because government violent power has two effective tools: people’s blind belief in it and its brainless thugs.

“To be GOVERNED is to be watched, inspected, spied upon, directed, law-driven, numbered, regulated, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, checked, estimated, valued, censured, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right nor the wisdom nor the virtue to do so. To be GOVERNED is to be at every operation, at every transaction noted, registered, counted, taxed, stamped, measured, numbered, assessed, licensed, authorized, admonished, prevented, forbidden, reformed, corrected, punished. It is, under pretext of public utility, and in the name of the general interest, to be placed under contribution, drilled, fleeced, exploited, monopolized, extorted from, squeezed, hoaxed, robbed; then, at the slightest resistance, the first word of complaint, to be repressed, fined, vilified, harassed, hunted down, abused, clubbed, disarmed, bound, choked, imprisoned, judged, condemned, shot, deported, sacrificed, sold, betrayed; and to crown all, mocked, ridiculed, derided, outraged, dishonored. That is government; that is its justice; that is its morality.”



― Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, The General Idea of the Revolution in the Nineteenth Century

