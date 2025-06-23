Folks, the same stupidity and cowardice Iran has shown once again!

Remember the waste of precious and hard-earn missiles on Jewish-A empty base with “permission” of the Jewish clown after the assassination of general Qasem Soleimani! By this stupid “(in)action” Iran has behaved exactly the same as the Jews as they thought they could have fooled people around the world! Not even Iranian people buy such bullshit!

What would you expect to achieve by wasting such precious scare resource on empty bases? Do you think the Jewish-A would be scared of such pull punch? And what would you achieve by closing Strait of Hormuz? “Gain” more resentment? What a bunch of idiots!

Everyone and I can imagine had such ten or so ballistic missiles been fired to Tel Aviv’s vital infrastructures instead of being wasted on empty bases in Qatar!

Either you do it or don’t. People would understand why you don’t. Well-informed people who support you would expect Iran wisely to set aside everything so that You Iran can focus on the dismantlement and abolishment of the Jewish terrorist genocidal state. Since everyone knows such terrorist state is the center of the current problem and has been the main existential threat to your Iranian Theocracy very existence and the safety of Iranian people!

The successful dismantlement of the Jewish terrorist genocidal state would not only eliminate the existential threat to Iran but would stop the genocide and save the Palestinians and rid the Western world of such parasitic burden!

But pulling punch in such a waste of scare resource just exposes you are just a bunch of cowardly idiot!

I am writing these words because of the Iranian people, the Palestinian people NOT your stupid, cowardly regime! How many more innocent Iranians, Generals, and scientists need to be murdered unnecessarily for your shithead to wake up?

In the mean time…

Oh, about your Russia-Putin ally: