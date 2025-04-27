My apology folks! I could not help but gleefully post this piece of Jewish-A’s “value!”

I don’t know and don’t want to know the details. While an undergraduate, I did have law as a selective. But that was enough for me to understand “the spirit of law” and its “justice:” Government’s privilege and brute force!

That’s said. A group of government thugs barged into a COURT ROOM with an “administrative warrant” to arrest a “suspect” being a defendant and then arrest the very judge who presided the courtroom.

It’s hilarious!

I feel sorry for the toilet paper a.k.a the “Constitution’s Bill of Rights.”

The whole West has been completely destroyed inside out in a very cartoonist way sooner than I had predicted!

I have been working on my project of retirement in Malaysia…But my ex-tribe the communist Vietnam suddenly becomes more attractive!

Well these commies deported me twice more than twenty years ago! Hopefully they have goldfish-memory!

It’s just me folks! The last word is always yours.