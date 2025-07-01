Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Mother Of All Deception: Government, Not Just Its "Money!"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Mother Of All Deception: Government, Not Just Its "Money!"TheTaoOfAnarchyJul 01, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Mother Of All Deception: Government, Not Just Its "Money!"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareShare this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThe Mother Of All Deception: Government, Not Just Its "Money!"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
There is a status beyond, above, more cogent than the "red" or "black" pilled describes. No one I know has attained this status. No one I know wants to grow up. WAY too scary...as I live it!
All demand a Daddy and deny this. This status, this real abandonment of eternal childhood is referred to as "clear pilled".
Defined ONLY as "The final phase of awareness of the human condition."
You will read this includes belief when this status abandons all beliefs. No Adult believes anything!
The title of this talk shows a cognitive dissonance that is conscious and Loved above reality. Above peace. Above Life itself.
THERE IS NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MONEY AND GOVERNMENT! THE ONE MUST LIVE FROM THE OTHER! MONEY-GOVERNMENT-WRITTEN LAWS ARE A SINGULAR. ALL THREE ASPECTS OF LITERAL EVIL INCARNATE ARE ABANDONED ONCE ADULTHOOD IS ATTAINED!
The farm is comfortable for those in areas where production for "the jew" happens and it is comfort all children seek. Adults seek to fulfill Duty!