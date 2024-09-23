Can you now see all the bullshit about Nuclear MAD Doctrine and all the bullshit Putin and Zelensky said? What have happened to the Slavic people in both nations?
What if this kind attack took place in New Mexico or Nevada by Mexico, Valenzuela, Bolivia, or China? Or Russia? I digress!
What next? The fratricidal onslaught will continue until the Ukraine is empty and the Jews will start the taking over process… while in Russia, the Jewish noose has been tightening for the post- One-man-show of Saint Putin era. Russia will have a Jewish President just like in Ukraine, Argentina, Mexico, and the Jewish-A (do you MAGA know that the Jewish-A already had a Jewish President from head to toe? You MAGA cannot see him for you are so retarded that mistaken the Jewish Clown as Christian Savior)
The future war with Chechen and other Muslim within will be bloody as the Jews will pit the Russian nationalists useful idiots to carry out the dirty job this time against Muslim, just like the Checka in the early Soviet.
Have you ever wondered why Saint Putin gave Muslim a special treatment right in the center of Moscow at the expense of the Orthodox Russians?
It’s the Jewish text-book protocols of fermenting resentment, provocation of hatred and division against Muslim in order to to pit Christian against Muslim within Russia later when the time comes.
As expected the Muslim have always been hothead, naive, and short-sighted in such subtlety of the divide and rule game! Just like Black people in the Jewish-A in the “Black Life Matter” started with Saint George Floyd!
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2020/06/11/its-not-a-revolution-its-a-social-revulsion-its-a-political-trap/
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2020/08/22/black-and-white-stupidities-matter/
I wish I am completely wrong! I want to be wrong on everything I have said! Because as a normal human being, I really want this world to be a beautiful place, although just a temporary stay, but a well worth place to live a human life before we all have to say farewell and go beyond to unknown eternity!
Favorite quotes:
-There is hope in people, not in society, not in systems, but in you and me.
-It is very easy to conform to what your society or your parents and teachers tell you. That is a safe and easy way of existing; but that is not living...To live is to find out for yourself what is true.
-If you come across fear, stare it in its eyes. Face it and you will notice that fear fades away.
-When you call yourself an Indian or a Muslim or a Christian or a European, or anything else, you are being violent. Do you see why it is violent? Because you are separating yourself from the rest of mankind. When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence. So a man who is seeking to understand violence does not belong to any country, to any religion, to any political party or partial system; he is concerned with the total understanding of mankind.
Jiddu Krishnamurti
