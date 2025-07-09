Government is “The Most Dangerous Superstition” and its mother, Statism is the most destructive invention of mental disease humankind ever invented/created. It’s the mother of all mental disorders.

Paul Craig Roberts, the person I still to this moment consider him the only true American intellectual alive. He is not afraid to be different and of going against the current. At the age of 86-87 he is still very sharp and politically witty. Even sharper than most of contemporary “experts.”

That’s said, however, with such intellectual gift and experience somehow PCR is still not able to fathom the true destructive nature of statist system he served and has seen it unraveling in front of his own eyes.

Paul still clings to dream of a benevolent government. The worst is Paul and every single statist on this planet are unable to fathom the very simple trick that the Jews, a tiny group of genocidal crooked cowards whom once despised by the whole Western world have employed to successfully control and use every single government in the West+ Russia, and to effectively subdue the whole Muslim world!

How such a courage intellectual like PCR could never ask how such a gigantic system of authority power (imaginedly of the People, by the People, for the People) is so easily be completely and openly taken over by such a tiny group of despised genocidal Jewish European crooks?

Why is everyone, despite knowing about such “Jewish criminally taking over” but powerless to stop it but only moaning, whining, and turning against one another instead?

Is it because such despised Jewish crooks are so smart so powerful or is it because the whole system is inherently flawed and fraudulent?

Please, consider this “current history:”

When the Jews came for Iraq Sadam Hussein in 2003, Muslim did nothing. When these Jews came for Libya Qaddafi in 2010-11, Muslim did nothing! When these Jews began the genocide of Palestinians, Muslim did nothing, have done nothing, are doing nothing! Except the tiny poor but brave Houthis have come to help lately with limited power.

And then these Jews came for Lebanon-Hezbollah, Muslim did nothing! And then Syria-Assad. Muslim did nothing… but just empty words!

And finally these Jews, after the years of bombing, killing, assassinating, humiliating Iran, have directly come for the “all powerful” Iran … the rest is the current situation!

Is this all because the Jews are so smart, so powerful? Or what?

The last word is all yours!