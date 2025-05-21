This is statism 101. This is the reality, the nature of the system of government violent authority and its thugs. Everyone in every corner of this Earth knows and experience this everyday… But people don’t want to abolish this destructive and inhumane system! Why?

I have lived through different countries with government of different names and labels, I have never met or seen a single thug that looks human! They somehow all stink thuggery! Even when they are “undercover” or “off duty,” the stench of thuggery just there with them. I can recognize them straight away no matter how they pretend to be otherwise!

I don’t know about you folks, but when I was in Vietnam, China, Thailand, Germany, Holland, France, Belgium, USA etc and now this arse end of the world, I can spot the under-cover thugs or even off duty ones right away among the crowd be it at a cafe, at the airport, on the street or in a restaurant./.