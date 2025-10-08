Folks, ever since I found this Iranian “intellectual” was not really a political analyst, but just a mere unofficial mouthpiece of Tehran regime with hopium, propagandas, and lies, I have tried to ignore him. But in this particular interview, he made quite a few blatant lies not only about his moronic “leaders” but even about those who support Palestinians but rightly and correctly have certain legitimate reservations about Tehran’s behavior and agendas. I am one of such people.

As you’ve probably known by now that I am no fan of any political regime, or any nation-state. I am a “call a spade a spade” type of person. You know why don’t you?

I have never had support or respect Tehran since 1979. I even questioned the so-called “1979 Islamic Revolution.” Particularly after 7th October 2023. The rulers of Iran have proved themselves incompetent, naively stupid, and cowardly.

Yet, I and many, for the sake of Palestinians and Palestinian children, wrongly believed that these moronic cowards in Tehran had woken up and redeemed themselves after having been deceived and betrayed by the Jewish-A and all the system of UN with such devastating “unexpected attack” last June-2025- - and would have acted decisively to save Iran and Iranian people from future attacks - and by the way to rescue the Palestinians from the genocide!

We all know what happened. The rest is history.

And now this “intellectual idiocy” moron keep lying and even shamelessly dares to lump together his moronic bunch of cowards and the true heroes Houthis Ansar Allah who actually have been risking everything to stop the genocide by attack not only the Jewish terrorist state continuously but even the most powerful Jewish-A! Ansar Allah has neither empty rhetoric nor crocodile tears! The Houthis have been shedding their own blood for the Palestinian cause! That’s called true “SACRIFICE!”- Not just limited cowardly defensive retaliation! You idiot and liar!

You see folks, this kind of “intellectual idiocy” always has its own delusion. These kind of people believe their own “delusion” and lies to cover their stupid cowardice.

If Iran is so powerful with such powerful weapon - and with such obvious self-serving friends like kosher boy Putin Russia and communist China, why has Iran NOT preempted the Jewish terrorist state, its existential enemy, to terminate such constant existential threat to Iran and Iranian people? And by the way to rescue Palestinians and their children from the most barbaric genocide in human history by the Jews?

Or as this moron just boasted “sacrifice” to “defend” Palestinians! Why has Tehran NOT even tried to stop the current Jewish genocide of Palestinians with such powerful weapons and with such legitimacy and righteous cause?

Or at least as self-serving “national interest” to protect the life of innocent Iranians from the “all expected” coming Jewish terrorists’ attack?

Not only did I ask such a basic question with frustration and disbelief but also George Galloway, Paul Craig Roberts Col Larry Wilkerson, Macgregor etc All have been “befuddled” by such cowardly strange behavior of Tehran!

Of course, these people and I are not those moronic cowards in Tehran with such “intellectual idiocy,” who still believe that the “people of the book” the “ Yahweh chosen people” would change of heart one day! Thus now these morons in Tehran are actually waiting for the Jewish butcher Netanyahu gone… then everything would be OK!

Yesterday, I heard and read somewhere that Hamas had met the traitor Dönmeh Tayyip Erdoğan at their secret hostage place! My stomach turned! I did not feel right about this. I worry and fear for them. Hamas and Palestinian Resistance Forces are the last and the only hope for Palestine!

Not only did I live through war, dictatorship, and political faction of all kinds, but all the slimy nefarious acts of those Muslim/Arab since the 7th October 2023 have taught me everything about the modern Muslim/Arab world.

I knew and engraved in my mind that the worst betrayers are often your own brethren, even your own family just for a “few dollars more” or just “five minutes of fame and praise.” And these betrayers will never stab you just once. They will do it all over again when they have chance! Been there done that!

Hamas, Palestinian Resistance Forces… For the sake of Palestine’s future and the life of Palestinians right now…. Please be very careful with those traitors and worms! Qatar is now back to kiss the Jews’ ass again!

Turkey and all other Muslim/Arab still keep rescuing the Jewish terrorist state by recognizing their illegitimacy and trading with them. These Muslim/Arab all consider Palestinians their weakest link! They have done nothing for Palestinians except empty rhetoric and microcredit tears! All those who truly committed to Palestine cause were betrayed and already murdered!

Life and this universe are impermanent and unpredictable. I wish I am wrong! I am sincerely want to be proven wrong for the sake of Palestinians and their children, for the sake of Iranian people and their children.

Unlike many “armchair analysts” who never actually know war, I am an armchair analyst who experienced war and understood war.

By the way, If you are interested, here is the full conversation full of bullshit: