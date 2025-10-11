The Jewish Rabid Dogs Attack Shia Lebanon

I incline to agree with this gentle in the principle of struggle and in seeing and recognising that Hamas (or Palestinian Resistance) has repeatedly made the fundamental mistake: misunderstanding of-or rather do not understand- their enemy, the Jews and their Jewishness. This explains why the Muslim world, despite being far outnumbered the Jews in every aspect, have been always in advantaged position but always failed and defeated. Even occasionally having experienced victory when they really truly stood up and fought back… then stopped and negotiated into peril and perished!

Obviously, there is a sea of difference between this gentleman’s world view and mine.

Not only have the Palestinian Resistance Forces misunderstood the Jews and the West but also the whole Arab-Muslim world. Hezbollah, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan etc And the most stupid and cowardly ones are the morons in Iran.

In my view and my understanding of this particular struggle between Palestinians and the Jews, there is no “normal solution” as in any other “normal struggles” or “conflicts” where one side can surrender submit and the struggle is over. Since the Jews’ ultimate goal is zero-sum game, total elimination, complete extermination of Palestinians, their Amaleks and “purify” the land!

As I already discussed, anyone can play victims and make it an important part of fighting strategy but not the Muslim, especially Palestinian Muslim. Why?

“They don’t like blacks, but hate Muslims!”

“They” means not only Jews but all of the Rest! The current genocide has proven this point beyond any doubt! No “nation-state/Government” cares if the victims are Muslim! Yet, there are people, a sizable people who do care…

The “world” only started to pay attention when 7th October 2023 happened where Palestinians for the first time ever stood up, broke free, killed, and defeated the Jewish “invincible” army almost with barehands and barefoot literally! Even right now!

Anyway, I strongly recommend you visit this “Arab-Jewish” gentleman to see if you can entertain his world view and his analyses.

As for me I can see him from afar since he uses the term “Arab-Jewish” to describe himself.

‘A free spirit’ describes me best. I hold no loyalties to any ideology or point of view except basic humanity, and I don’t particularly care if any establishment survives or not.

https://alonmizrahi.substack.com/about

I grew up in Israel and come from a working-class Arab-Jewish family. Always nonconformist in tendency, I embarked on a life-long journey of exploring and deconstructing acceptable stories and beliefs.

As a teenager, I spent some years in ultra-orthodox religious nationalist environments. Later I did my BA in English Language and Literature. I was a manual worker for long periods, and a marketing and technical writer in hi-tech for some years as well. I never fully committed to any set of ideas and perspectives other than my own understanding and sense of truth and integrity.

-

In the past 15 years or so, I turned to writing about culture and political, or existential philosophy (the two are more entwined than usually thought). I wrote for some Israeli media outlets but as a radical, anti-establishment Arab Jew who was becoming increasingly anti-Zionist, Israeli media was never really the place for me.

The events of October 7, or Israel’s horrific response to them, made me understand Israel could no longer be my home even in terms of culture and language. I have become totally estranged from Zionism and the Israeli way of doing, saying, and thinking things.

So I started expressing myself in English on Twitter and my personal blog, and I realized there was serious interest in what I had to say. Some of my texts about Israel and decolonization have become quite viral, and I gained around 70,000 new followers in 6 months of writing in English.

As I tend to write in longer essay form, want to explore new platforms and audiences, and need to monetize my content, I’ve come to Substack. I invite you to check out my essays, as I genuinely think that I’m producing some of the most compelling cultural and political analyses written by anyone anywhere in the world right now, and I’m only getting started.

I would also love to be in touch with subscribers and create a community of free spirits and rebels who deeply appreciate and love life and humanity over any institution or any well-outlined set of ideas.